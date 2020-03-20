Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas have chemistry "off the charts," report

%MINIFYHTML52cdd86002b82988dc99247b2769fe8b11% %MINIFYHTML52cdd86002b82988dc99247b2769fe8b12%

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been attracting attention since the co-stars have an unusual chemistry and have fallen madly in love. The two will star in the movie. Deep water It is slated to release on November 13, 2020, but has been seen spending time together off-set. They first made headlines after they were caught kissing at an airport. Ben is divorced from Jennifer Garner, and while many think he will always love her, they are ready to see Ben move on, stay sober, and find true love again. Many hope that the 47-year-old Oscar winner will find him with the impressive 31-year-old.

In the next issue of In Touch on March 23, 2020, a source spoke to the post and discussed the couple's relationship. The source stated the following.

"He is definitely in love! Things heated up on the set of his movie Deep Water last year: his chemistry was off the charts. As Ben focused on his work and his sobriety, he couldn't help but feel attracted to Ana, who she's not like any other woman he's been with. "

%MINIFYHTML52cdd86002b82988dc99247b2769fe8b13% %MINIFYHTML52cdd86002b82988dc99247b2769fe8b14%

%MINIFYHTML52cdd86002b82988dc99247b2769fe8b15% %MINIFYHTML52cdd86002b82988dc99247b2769fe8b16%

According to the post, the two have been dating for at least three months. You can see a photo of Ben Affleck with the 31-year-old Cuban beauty below.

Although Ben has dated a fair amount of women since his split from Jennifer Aniston, he still doesn't seem ready to settle down with anyone in the long run. If Ben were serious about Ana, he probably wants him to meet Jennifer and then their three children.

The source continued to talk about Ben and Ana's relationship and stated that he had not yet met Jennifer or the children, but that Jennifer had given him his stamp of approval on the relationship.

"He has really fallen in love with her. Ana is smart and mature, and Ben is a recovering alcoholic who needs stability right now. Ana is not the type to lose him." Ad %MINIFYHTML52cdd86002b82988dc99247b2769fe8b32% %MINIFYHTML52cdd86002b82988dc99247b2769fe8b32%

Have you seen pictures of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas together? What do you think of the couple? Do you think it will last? Do you expect Ben to be able to maintain his sobriety now that he has reportedly fallen in love again?



Post views:

0 0