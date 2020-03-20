Bellator President Scott Coker on decision to continue payments: "We felt it was the right thing to do,quot; | MMA News

Bellator President Scott Coker described paying fighters with last week's canceled card as "the right thing to do."

The Bellator MMA promotion received high praise after the cancellation of its card last week.

The promotion was forced to make the 11-hour decision to cancel Bellator 241 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, after originally planning to keep it behind closed doors. However, they decided to proceed with the payments to all those interested in the event.

"It was all systems," said Bellator President Scott Coker. Sky Sports. "24 hours earlier, we decided to go offline. It was just one thing after another that led to the decision."

"I spoke to the staff and said, 'If you guys feel uncomfortable, you should go home and be with your families.' It's a very interesting time. There is no precedent on how to handle something like this. It is spreading so Quick,quot;.

"So we decided to go offline and we felt it was the right thing to do at the time."

"The message (for the fighters) was: 'Look guys, this is a situation we can't control. It just got to a point where we don't feel comfortable as hosts, for you too.'

"The gesture of us extending their pay, compensation for all the personnel, all the men of the court, all the doctors, all the doctors, all the first rank officials, all the judges, arbitrators, we have to take care of them because & # 39 Please note, some of these fighters may not have fights for three to four months. This is probably their last payday for three to four months, until we hope this ends soon, but we feel this was the right thing to do. these guys go home on pay to take care of their families. "

Image:

All Bellator events have been suspended



So is keeping cards behind closed doors still an option in the coming weeks and months?

"We are going to wait to see what the government is doing and how they want to handle it," he continued.

"Fighters, they are fighting in such close proximity. This is not a sport like golf, where you can stand six feet away from someone and have that social detachment. It can be done in different sports, but not in MMA."

"During the week, during the physical exams that the doctors give them, they check everyone's temperatures. They were above and ready to go. The fighters wanted to fight. But as a company we decided to disconnect."

"There really isn't a major sport that's really working right now. Here in California, I can't even get out of my house! The entire state is now locked up in California."

The holder of the postponed card last week was between Patrício Freire and Pedro Carvalho, at the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix tournament, and Coker promised that running it is first on the priority list once the action resumes.

"That will be the first event that we will reschedule when the time is right," he said.

"We don't know when we will reschedule, but it looks like it will be sometime in the summer."

"Even the final could end the year. This is what it looks like. But let's wait and see."

"Let's hope this virus ends quickly at some point, and let's go back to this fight on the books, and go back to fighting."

Bellator London

Right now, the London card, slated for May 16 at the SSE Arena, is still slated, but they are closely monitoring the situation.

"Right now, it's in the books, it's scheduled. The fighters are training.

"Where will it be with the government? Where will the virus be at that time?

"We are going to go with what the government says. We are in close contact with David (Green, Head of Bellator Europe), and he is keeping us informed. It is a fluid situation right now."

But he urged athletes to continue training and stay prepared.

"I think wrestlers should train. I think there will be a point where, to be fair to everyone, if it looks like it isn't going to happen, we will definitely let them know. And let's go ahead this time."