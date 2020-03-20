Bella Thorne expresses concern for Crohn's mother victim amid coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML5aef6b73cd655a0cb646452fec9e378211% %MINIFYHTML5aef6b73cd655a0cb646452fec9e378212%

Sharing their advice at this difficult time, the contestant on & # 39; The Masked Singer & # 39; says: & # 39; Now is the time to listen to your heart, listen to your brain and study yourself, what can you do to be better and happier? & # 39;

Bella Thorne She is increasingly concerned about her mother, who suffers from Crohn's disease, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 outbreak has seen more than 245,900 registered cases of the virus, resulting in a death toll of more than 10,000, since it began in December (2019), with immunocompromised individuals and those with underlying health conditions with the highest risk of contracting the virus. coronavirus.

And since her mother Tamara suffers from Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory disease of the digestive tract, Bella urged her to take seriously the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) to practice social distancing and stay at home in the midst of the problem of Health.

"I am worried about my mother, she has Crohn's disease … Part of me is like 'mom, stay away …'" Bella told the American television program "Extra". "I am definitely concerned about the state we are in and how long it will last. My boyfriend (Benjamin Mascolo) lives in Italy, so we talk about it all day. "

Bella has isolated herself at home and has done everything possible to make her home as attractive as possible by decorating it with flowers from outside.

As for his advice on coping with the pandemic, "The masked singer"The star Bella said," Listen to the precautions, try to stay really healthy.

"Focus on how we can help and how we can help ourselves right now without work – not this, not that … I know it's going to sound corny: now is the time to listen to your heart, listen to your brain and study yourself, what can you do to be better and happier. "