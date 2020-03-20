Bella Hadid poses topless with a burrito to encourage social estrangement

Bella HadidShe is using her celebrity status and a burrito as a way to inform people of the importance of social estrangement as the coronavirus continues to spread.
Several celebrities have shared their own messages of encouragement on social media, but Bella is taking things with her Instagram photo. The model took off her top, grabbed her burrito, and took a selfie as a way to get the attention of her millions of Instagram followers.
"My burrito and I are telling you to stay inside! Not only for yourself but also literally for the whole world and all the people you love," captioned the photo.
The 23-year-old continues: "It's crazy because all we have to do is work together to stop this virus and people still have trouble understanding that … don't be selfish!" She then lists a list of activities that people can participate in while indoors, such as knitting, meditating, and hanging out with pets.
He even notes that pets are probably "super excited,quot; about the greater amount of quality time they are experiencing as a result of social estrangement.
More importantly, the model expects the reader to emerge from all of this as a "better person."
And last but certainly not least, he says to people, "It's not new news, but … wash those damn hands, folks!"
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
