Baz Luhrmann offers update on Elvis Presley biographical biography

The coronavirus has stopped yet another production.

Following the news of Tom Hanks& # 39; diagnosis of coronavirus, Baz Luhrmann, which directs the Oscar winner in an upcoming Elvis presley biopic, has led to social networks with an announcement about the production of the film.

%MINIFYHTML492fa6bd5ff8dcee39f299d08fbdb50011% %MINIFYHTML492fa6bd5ff8dcee39f299d08fbdb50012%

The film was shot in Australia, where Hanks and his wife. Rita Wilson remain quarantined with the virus.

"I am sure it will not be surprising that this is not the time to resume production of the film," said the Australian filmmaker. "Please note that this is in no way a reflection on our commitment to making this film here in Queensland. In fact, we are not even removing our sets, simply blocking the creative space in the coming days."

He continued: "I have spoken to the Prime Minister, Annastacia Palaszczuk, and we all agree that, right now, this is the right time for people from all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home, indoors, with their loved ones (washing their hands five times a day) ".