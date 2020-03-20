Baz Luhrmann offers update on Elvis Presley biographical biography

The coronavirus has stopped yet another production.
Following the news of Tom Hanks& # 39; diagnosis of coronavirus, Baz Luhrmann, which directs the Oscar winner in an upcoming Elvis presley biopic, has led to social networks with an announcement about the production of the film.
The film was shot in Australia, where Hanks and his wife. Rita Wilson remain quarantined with the virus.
"I am sure it will not be surprising that this is not the time to resume production of the film," said the Australian filmmaker. "Please note that this is in no way a reflection on our commitment to making this film here in Queensland. In fact, we are not even removing our sets, simply blocking the creative space in the coming days."
He continued: "I have spoken to the Prime Minister, Annastacia Palaszczuk, and we all agree that, right now, this is the right time for people from all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home, indoors, with their loved ones (washing their hands five times a day) ".
Luhrmann concluded his message with a note of hope, writing: "Everything is going well, we have a passionate belief in being back here on the Costa Dorada, picking up on what we left as soon as the time is right."
Ben Gabbe / Getty Images for the Tribeca Film Festival
The movie, in which Hanks is set to star as Presley's longtime manager, Tom Parker, will also feature Austin Butler in the title role.
On March 11, amid the growing pandemic, Hanks publicly announced that he and his long-time famous wife had tested positive for coronavirus.
On March 16, amid reports that they had been discharged from the hospital, the representative of the Oscar winner told E! News celebrities are quarantined at their home in Australia.
"Hi folks," Hanks wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "Good news: a week after the Positive test, in self-isolation, the symptoms are very similar. There is no fever, but yes blah. Folding clothes and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: my wife @ ritawilson won 6 hands in a row from Gin Rummy and led by 201 points. But I learned not to spread my Vegemite that thick. I traveled here with a typewriter (Smith Corona), one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve Hanx. "
%MINIFYHTML492fa6bd5ff8dcee39f299d08fbdb50013%