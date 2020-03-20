Bay Area website launched to document hate crimes against Asia due to COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLfd04e8ed6be18747699be2af37a81ac611% %MINIFYHTMLfd04e8ed6be18747699be2af37a81ac612%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – On a busy San Francisco street in broad daylight, Yuanyuan Zhu was harassed and spit upon by a stranger simply for being Asian in the midst of a global pandemic caused by what the President of the United States calls the "Chinese virus,quot;.

Zhu had just been dropped off near the corner of Van Ness Avenue and Geary Boulevard when a man passing her on the sidewalk yelled "fu ** China,quot; while looking directly at her.

She immediately thought of walking away from him across the street, but there were too many cars and the light was against her.

Instead, he tried to keep his distance, hoping that was the end of his outburst.

But, when a bus passed, the man screamed again, this time yelling at the driver to "run over them," Zhu said.

He turned to her and she knew he was coming.

"Please, no," he said. "Right after I said that, he spat on me," said Zhu. "I really didn't know what to do."

Zhu made it to the safety of her nearby gym before the man could "do anything else," she said, but the experience left her shocked, terrified.

And although she has experienced overt racism in the past, Zhu said the environment that arose from the new coronavirus is particularly hateful.

"Many people around me have come across the same thing recently," he said, noting that many of his friends fear wearing the now ubiquitous protective masks for fear of being labeled Asian and potentially ill.

"I am angry and sad and I don't know what to do," she said. "He's going very, very crazy."

However, Zhu appreciates a new Internet-based tool created to collect reports of attacks, harassment, and discrimination.

In an effort to quantify and combat hate crimes against Asians and Pacific Islanders stemming from people's reaction to the new coronavirus pandemic, a coalition of civil rights groups has created a website where victims can report such incidents.

Since the December outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China, the infection has increased to more than 207,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,500 deaths worldwide, according to figures reported Thursday by the World Health Organization.

As COVID-19 disease continues to spread with alarming rapidity, countries around the world are taking drastic steps to curb its growth, and in many places, including the Bay Area, people are responding by buying food in a panic. and accumulating household supplies.

However, a more sinister trend also appears to be emerging: violence and harassment against people of Asian descent living in the United States.

In a particularly heartbreaking case, a Los Angeles boy was recently attacked at his high school and accused of having the coronavirus, according to the "Stop AAPI Hate,quot; website created by three organizations, the Asia Pacific Policy and Planning Council. , Chinese for Affirmative Action and the Department of Asian American Studies at San Francisco State University.

"We are currently supporting a child who had to go to the emergency room after he was assaulted and accused by thugs of having the coronavirus, and that tells us that we may have to work with schools to address rejection and bullying, but we need to know how widespread it is, ”said Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of A3PICON.

The website contains a form that people who have experienced similar incidents can complete and includes information such as the ethnic origin of the victim, the location and date of the incident, the type of discrimination and the suspected reason for the incident.

The information will help advocates push for stronger protections for Asian and Pacific Islander populations, develop public education campaigns and provide resources to victims of attacks and discrimination, according to a press release on Thursday announcing the new website. .

Kulkarni's concerns echoed a group of elected officials from across the Bay Area and across the state, several of whom blamed President Trump for fueling anti-Asian sentiment with his recent comments labeling COVID- 19 as a "Chinese virus,quot;.

“COVID-19 is a public health problem, not a racial one. Calling it a "Chinese virus,quot; only encourages hate crimes and incidents against Asian Americans at a time when communities should work together to overcome the crisis, "said California Assemblyman Phil Ting, a Democrat from San Francisco.

"I encourage victims to confidentially enter their encounters on the new reporting site, so that we can monitor the situation and provide support to those affected," said Ting.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra used his Twitter account to criticize Trump's comments and his leadership on Wednesday.

“In times of crisis, we need leaders who work to support us all. A virus does not discriminate based on race and ethnicity, "said Becerra.

"Xenophobia has no place in our society."

Zhu said that while she still fears walking the streets after the attack and that she sometimes wears a hat and sunglasses so that people cannot easily identify her as Asian, she is grateful for the opportunity to report her story in a way that can Real impacts.

"I am very pleased that this platform exists so that you can speak and raise awareness," said Zhu.

"I want people to know about this and I don't want it to happen to other people," he said.

