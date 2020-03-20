Bachelor & # 39; s Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus

Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to reveal that they have contracted the coronavirus.
Friday the first Single Frontman visited Instagram to reveal that he tested positive for Coronavirus this week. "My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and I just received my results today. For anyone who is hesitant to quarantine … please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home," she captioned. an Instagram. Live video. "We will all get through this and come out stronger on the other side. I will keep you informed, I love you all."
Despite the diagnosis, the star is taking this as an opportunity to encourage people to social distance, as the government has advised. On Instagram Live he tried to educate those who believe that the virus is "for the elderly." He says: "I want to inform you, I am 28 years old, I consider myself quite healthy: I exercise regularly, I eat healthy. A few days ago I started having symptoms."
Physically, the star appears to be in good health, but says this illness has actually "been kicking my butt."
"The main thing is that I can't even walk up the stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I'm exhausted," he says of his symptoms.
But again, the 28-year-old is not saying this to spread "fear or panic," he simply wants to remind his followers to "stay home, do your part, take care of yourself, take care of each other." "
As for how he is managing the diagnosis, Colton says he is "lucky,quot; to be resting with his girlfriend. Cassie RandolphThe Huntington Beach house, where he, Cassie, his family and will be distanced socially in the foreseeable future.
Jade Roper, Ben Higgins and many more from Bachelor Nation commented with their love and good wishes for the star, including his girlfriend Cassie, who commented, "I love you."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
