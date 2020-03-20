Bachelor & # 39; s Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus

Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to reveal that they have contracted the coronavirus.

Friday the first Single Frontman visited Instagram to reveal that he tested positive for Coronavirus this week. "My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and I just received my results today. For anyone who is hesitant to quarantine … please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home," she captioned. an Instagram. Live video. "We will all get through this and come out stronger on the other side. I will keep you informed, I love you all."

Despite the diagnosis, the star is taking this as an opportunity to encourage people to social distance, as the government has advised. On Instagram Live he tried to educate those who believe that the virus is "for the elderly." He says: "I want to inform you, I am 28 years old, I consider myself quite healthy: I exercise regularly, I eat healthy. A few days ago I started having symptoms."