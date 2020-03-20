Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 infection

Kanika Kapoor, known for her popular song Baby Doll, tested positive for the coronavirus today. The singer was in London a few weeks ago and arrived in Lucknow a couple of days ago, where she tested positive for the virus. According to sources, the singer even recently partied with several big shots, which was a gathering of more than 100 people. Questions are being raised as to why she was not screened at the airport when she came from London.

However, the singer went to social networks today to clarify the same thing and wrote: “Hello everyone, for the last 4 days I have had signs of the flu, I did the test and it was positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in full quarantine now and following medical advice on how to proceed. Contact mapping of people I've been in contact with is also underway. I was scanned at the airport according to the normal procedure 10 days ago when I returned home, the symptoms developed only 4 days ago. At this stage, I would like to urge everyone to practice self-isolation and get tested if they have the signs. I feel good, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensitive citizens right now and think about everything around us. We can overcome this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our directives from local, state and central government. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind, take care, KK "We hope you get better Kanika soon!

