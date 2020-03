Tour operators in Australia say they are being silenced for opposing a new coal mine in the state of Queensland.

The government approved the Indian-owned Adani mine last year, despite warnings about its impact on the already damaged Great Barrier Reef.

Alexi O & # 39; Brien of Al Jazeera reports from the Whitsunday Islands, Australia.