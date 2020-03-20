Ascension Michigan Announces Hotline, Triage Tents Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Ascension Michigan announced a new hotline and classification areas have been established as part of Ascension's emergency preparedness protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

These measures are being implemented to help distance people concerned about COVID-19 exposure from the rest of our patient population, staff, and healthcare providers.

%MINIFYHTML1b0b54168dcb5e1ddc27a5acff03c2b111% %MINIFYHTML1b0b54168dcb5e1ddc27a5acff03c2b112%

For the safety of all people, if a person believes that they have been exposed to COVID-19 and developed fever and symptoms of respiratory illnesses, such as coughing or shortness of breath, they should call their healthcare provider immediately for instructions .

New hotline number

Ascension is working to keep our community healthy during this time and to prevent the spread of infection, while helping to facilitate access to care. For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19, visit our website: https://healthcare.ascension.org or call 833-981-0738.

Supplies and preparation

We are taking proactive steps with our distributor and suppliers to ensure access to supplies. We are arranging expedited shipments directly from manufacturers, evaluating alternative products, and leveraging our capabilities as a national system to perform in-hospital inventory transfers when appropriate. The safety of our patients and caregivers is our highest priority, as we all work to delay the transmission of COVID-19 and serve all those in need. Updating Visitor Restrictions To help protect the health and safety of our patients, families, health care personnel, and providers from the spread of COVID-19, Ascension Michigan is applying patient visitor restrictions to all of its hospitals and outpatient sites .

These restrictions are consistent with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order, EO 2020-7. Visitors are not allowed in Ascension Michigan hospitals except for:

A visitor allowed support of activities of daily living such as bathing or eating for pediatric patients (under 21 years old) and patients with special needs.

A visitor for a surgery patient.

A visitor for a hospice patient.

A visitor for patients at the end of life.

A visitor for critically or seriously ill patients.

A biological partner (as well as a doula if participating in childbirth)

A visitor is required to make a decision on behalf of the patient (patient's durable medical power of attorney, court-appointed guardianship)

Visitors are not permitted on Ascension's outpatient sites, except for:

An accompanying person as necessary to support the provision of patient care.

A companion for a surgery patient.

An accompanying person for patients in serious condition.

A biological partner (as well as a doula if participating in childbirth)

Any visitor who meets the above criteria must pass a health examination before entering any Ascension Michigan facility.

Postpone elective surgeries

To help protect the health and safety of our patients, families, health care personnel, and providers from the spread of COVID-19, Ascension follows the guidelines of the CDC, the Surgeon General, and the American College of Surgeons who have recommended limiting elective services. Ascension Michigan began deferring all elective procedures on Tuesday, March 17. Elective procedures are those that have options in terms of time / level of urgency that must be completed, or are determined non-essential at this time. We recognize that each case is unique, so there are processes to review procedural requests that could be considered elective to determine optimal timing and resource support issues.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.