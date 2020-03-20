As the coronavirus approaches, a hospital begins to sterilize masks for reuse.

Given the severe shortage of protective face masks for healthcare workers, administrators at the University of Nebraska Medical Center decided they had no other choice.
The masks are certified for single use only. But on Thursday, the center began an experimental procedure to decontaminate their masks with ultraviolet light and reuse them. Administrators plan to wear each mask for a week or more.
To the knowledge of program administrators, the medical center is the first to disinfect and reuse masks.
"We have spoken to many others across the country who are following a similar approach," said John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor of the medical center for health safety training and education, who designed the program.
When administrators made the decision, they knew the procedure violated regulations promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which stated that if masks were decontaminated, their use could no longer be certified.
But late Thursday night, the agency issued a new guide, saying that "as a last resort, it may be necessary,quot; for hospitals to wear masks that were not approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
That change would appear to mean that it is now acceptable for hospitals to decontaminate and reuse masks during the coronavirus pandemic, said Sean Gibbs, professor of environmental health at Indiana University.
If that were not the case, he added, then many hospitals would find themselves in a tight spot as equipment shortages spread: "What is preferred: not wearing respiratory protective equipment or wearing a decontaminated respirator whose certification is voided? "
No one thinks that reusing face masks is ideal, and the practice can raise legal liability issues. But there seemed to be little choice.
Doctors and administrators at the University of Nebraska Medical Center calculated that if they continued to wear masks once, they would run out of masks in just a few weeks.
"We are making the best bad decisions," said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of infectious diseases at the medical center.
She is confident that the masks will still protect health workers. "The data is very clear that it can kill and inactivate viruses with UV germicidal irradiation," he said. "It is also very clear that it will not harm respirators."
The alternative, Dr. Lowe said, would be to ask healthcare workers to carefully store their masks and reuse them without cleaning them. Repeatedly wearing a mask also increases the chances that it will become contaminated.
"Health workers are very concerned about that," he said.
Decontamination and reuse of masks is not a new idea. Researchers have tested a variety of methods [UV light, bleach, ethylene gas, humid heat] and have concluded in published work that decontamination can work.
But the studies were small, and the scientific interest in decontamination has been sporadic and fleeting.
"People get interested in the time of a SARS epidemic or an H1N1 flu epidemic, and then they forget," said Dr. Lynn Goldman, dean of the School of Public Health at the Milken Institute at George Washington University.
"When you have an epidemic, it is very good," he added. "When you don't have an epidemic, it's not great."
"If you talk about cures, you can get big grants,quot; to study decontamination, added Dr. Goldman. "But if you're doing prevention and protection studies, it's very difficult. It's unclear whose job it is in the federal government to finance it."
UV light was the Nebraska hospital's choice because it is effective and convenient. Hospitals already use UV light to decontaminate rooms after patients with dangerous infections, such as C. difficile, are transferred.
The medical center also used ultraviolet light to disinfect rooms when treating Ebola patients a few years ago. Patients were sent there because the center has a sophisticated biocontainment area.
"We bring in large UV lamps, we press 'start' and we leave the room," said Dr. Lowe. "We let it shine for three to five minutes. Disinfects anywhere it can shine. "
As for N95 masks, of the type used by healthcare workers, "there is really good data that can decontaminate and does not degrade masks by a significant amount," said Dr. Lowe.
But, he added, "we inspect the masks before each use." And the protocol Dr. Lowe designed uses three times the concentration of UV light needed to kill coronaviruses.
The masks fit a bit to the healthcare worker's face and a watertight seal is required. The mask of each health worker is then returned to its user after decontamination.
Healthcare workers write their names on their masks before using them for the first time. After removing the decontamination masks, they are placed in brown bags labeled with their names.
The bags are transported to a special room covered with beige paint that reflects ultraviolet light. After treating the masks, each one goes into a white bag with the health worker's name on it.
The procedure is experimental and there are uncertainties.
For example: How many times can a mask be reused? For now, staff members will wear each mask for a week before getting rid of it. But the medical center may decide to continue wearing the masks for 10 days, or even two weeks, Dr. Rupp said.
"Fortunately, that will at least give us enough time to offer protection through this epidemic," he added.
You know there may be risks, but you think the medical center has made the right decision.
"I sleep very well," he said. "If they sue us, I still think we are doing the right thing."