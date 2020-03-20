As the coronavirus approaches, a hospital begins to sterilize masks for reuse.

Given the severe shortage of protective face masks for healthcare workers, administrators at the University of Nebraska Medical Center decided they had no other choice.

The masks are certified for single use only. But on Thursday, the center began an experimental procedure to decontaminate their masks with ultraviolet light and reuse them. Administrators plan to wear each mask for a week or more.

To the knowledge of program administrators, the medical center is the first to disinfect and reuse masks.

"We have spoken to many others across the country who are following a similar approach," said John Lowe, assistant vice chancellor of the medical center for health safety training and education, who designed the program.