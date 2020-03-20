As deaths increase, Macron warns France only at the start of the virus crisis | News

France is at the start of the coronavirus crisis and is in a race to slow its progress, President Emmanuel Macron warned, after cases and deaths emerged in his country.

"We are at the beginning of this crisis. We have taken exceptional measures to absorb this first wave, but we have started a race against the virus," Macron said Friday at a crisis meeting at the Interior Ministry.

"We have to react a lot and reorganize at all times. We have to anticipate."

On Thursday, France reported 108 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 372.

The country is witnessing an almost 40 percent increase in cases and deaths every day.

Approximately 11,000 people are officially contaminated, forcing the government to introduce containment measures for its 67 million people.

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday that a warship would be used to evacuate critical coronavirus patients from the island of Corsica to hospitals on the mainland.

Parly said the use of the warship was Macron's decision.

Meanwhile, anyone venturing onto deserted beaches below the palm-lined Promenade des Anglais along the Nice waterfront will hear a coronavirus health warning from above, issued by a drone: "Keep a safe distance from at least a meter between people. "

The French Riviera city police have partnered with a private drone operator. A second drone will soon be deployed along the coast in Cannes, where this year's edition of the famous film festival was canceled on Thursday.

Armed with a loudspeaker, the drone rotates over some of the city's most popular locations, reminding citizens of the government's order of confinement.

France has told citizens to stay indoors, except to buy food, go to work, or seek medical help. Macron has expressed frustration that people are not taking public health orders seriously.