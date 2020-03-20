Arnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity receives $ 3 million donation from TikTok

%MINIFYHTML461d9de17f5f988aef3681c9cd7b0a3611% %MINIFYHTML461d9de17f5f988aef3681c9cd7b0a3612%

WENN / Instar

With the school closing across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, many families lose the means to access daily hot meals and have difficulty feeding their children.

Up News Info –

The heads of the social media site TikTok have donated $ 3 million (£ 2.5 million) to Arnold schwarzeneggerIt is a charity to help children in the USA. USA affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of America's school systems have closed, leaving the poorest families struggling to feed their children now that they have lost the means to access daily hot meals.

%MINIFYHTML461d9de17f5f988aef3681c9cd7b0a3613% %MINIFYHTML461d9de17f5f988aef3681c9cd7b0a3614%

Now the TikTok bosses have contributed the great gift to the former Governor of California's non-profit All-Stars All-Stars. The large fuel injection will be used to deliver groceries and grocery store gift cards to families in need, and Arnold is happy to help make a difference at such a difficult time.

%MINIFYHTML461d9de17f5f988aef3681c9cd7b0a3615% %MINIFYHTML461d9de17f5f988aef3681c9cd7b0a3616%

"Due to the crown crisis, those children have been sent home," shares the "Terminator" star in a video on TikTok. "So now, instead of providing extracurricular programs, we thought it would be great and great if we could provide food for those families. But of course you can have the best ideas in the world, but if you don't have the money that doesn't have anything ( sic) … TikTok came and said: & # 39; We are the ones who are going to donate the millions of dollars to help feed those families & # 39 ;. "

<br />

The plan will be implemented in 60 cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Seattle, with the help of the heads of major grocery companies, such as Food Land, Kroger, Ralphs, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.