Ariana Grande seeks restraining order against fanatic after transfer

Ariana Grande is seeking a temporary restraining order against a man who was arrested for allegedly trespassing on his property, E! The news can confirm.

The 26-year-old pop star filed the legal documents in Los Angeles on Friday. According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, Ariana's mother Joan Grande It also seeks court-ordered protection.

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 14, 20 years. Fidel Henriquez He was placed in police custody and booked for minor trespassing and felony offenses. TMZ quoted law enforcement sources who say he knocked on the door of Ariana's home in Los Angeles and asked about her. A property manager present at the time reportedly told Henríquez that he was not home and they called the police.

A LAPD spokesperson tells E! The news that when he was arrested, "Henríquez was enraged and spat at the officers."