Ariana Grande seeks restraining order against fanatic after transfer

Humberto Carreno / INSTARimages.com
Ariana Grande is seeking a temporary restraining order against a man who was arrested for allegedly trespassing on his property, E! The news can confirm.
The 26-year-old pop star filed the legal documents in Los Angeles on Friday. According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, Ariana's mother Joan Grande It also seeks court-ordered protection.
On the afternoon of Saturday, March 14, 20 years. Fidel Henriquez He was placed in police custody and booked for minor trespassing and felony offenses. TMZ quoted law enforcement sources who say he knocked on the door of Ariana's home in Los Angeles and asked about her. A property manager present at the time reportedly told Henríquez that he was not home and they called the police.
A LAPD spokesperson tells E! The news that when he was arrested, "Henríquez was enraged and spat at the officers."
Ariana has not yet publicly addressed the incident, instead using her massive platform to draw attention to the need for social estrangement amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"I keep hearing from a surprising number of people statements like 'this is not a big deal' / 'we'll be fine' … 'we still have to get on with our lives' and it's really driving me crazy. " wrote in a statement about Twitter. "I understand if this is how (you) felt a few weeks ago. But read about what is happening. Please don't turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly." We will be fine because the mentality of young people is to endanger people who are not young and / or healthy. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now ".
Ariana's representative could not be reached for comment.
—Additional report from Alli Rosenbloom
