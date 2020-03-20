Ariana Grande and her mother seek a restraining order against an obsessed fan

%MINIFYHTMLf469ce4fc88ef66f2aed5d19c04fafb711% %MINIFYHTMLf469ce4fc88ef66f2aed5d19c04fafb712%

WENN / FayesVision

A man in his 20s was arrested outside the Los Angeles home of singer & # 39; Thank U, Next & # 39; for misdemeanor intrusion and felony assault after your security details escaped.

Ariana Grande He's applied for a restraining order to keep an obsessed fan away.

The "Side to Side" singer filed legal documents on Friday, March 20, seeking temporary protection from a 20-year-old man, who was arrested Saturday outside his Los Angeles home.

He managed to sneak past the star's security details and made his way to Ariana's front door. He was detained and booked for minor trespassing offenses, for allegedly spitting on the agents who arrested him.

TMZ sources say Grande's mother is also seeking protection from the man by court order.

Ariana was also caught in a hoax earlier this month, when police had to investigate a shooting report at her home.