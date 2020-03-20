Ari Lennox, nervous about Lakeith Stanfield's dating offer on Instagram Live

%MINIFYHTML97a2b86b99792db40ad8d83a643814a911% %MINIFYHTML97a2b86b99792db40ad8d83a643814a912%

The singer of & # 39; Got Me & # 39; laments how lonely she is and praises Lakeith's performance in & # 39; The Photograph & # 39; when the actor appears in the comments to shoot him.

Ari Lennox she often opens up about her personal life on social media and this time her public confession about her single status has been heard and she has received a response from Lakeith Stanfield. The actor asked the R&B singer for a date during his recent Instagram Live session.

Organizing the live session during the coronavirus quarantine, the 28-year-old singer noted that Lakeith joined her 1,000 other followers. He praised the actor's performance in "The photograph"saying," You did that! "before regretting his love life or lack of it.

"I was alone in theaters, wearing a hoodie that looked pitiful. No date, nothing!" she shared about the time she saw the Lakeith movie in the theater. "Just sitting there shedding tears thinking about my love life and how it is extremely non-existent; how unfortunate it is!"

Lakeith responded to Ari's compliments, "Thank you love," before surprising her with her next line. "Can you be my date? Come on," he asked. Ari was clearly not ready for that when she freaked out. "Lakeith, I don't have time for this right now, because I- wait. You're kidding. I don't have- no," she replied.

Still nervous, she tried to change the subject. "We are changing the subject, because I heard some things. Ok, so you guys! I started a study …" the session continued live, before admitting, "what the hell is this called now? I don't even know how to say something right now! "

Ari did not disclose her response to Lakeith's dating offer on Instagram Live, so it remains to be seen if she has a chance to date her.

Previously, Ari was honest about one of her exes who gave her good sex. "I was willing to let him talk to me crazy, because that was out of this world," she said on Instagram Live in February. "Like 'Yes, Dad! Yes!' As if I was literally willing to ruin my career. If this came to light, whoever it was, it would be like …" she continued, unidentified to the man. "That shit spoke my life, Blessings."