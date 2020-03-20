Are DFW hospitals prepared for the increase in coronavirus? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML7f77b04f7ab79393bfaef699d66728ee11% %MINIFYHTML7f77b04f7ab79393bfaef699d66728ee12%

Are North Texas hospitals prepared for the expected influx of patients with coronavirus?

For months, DFW's 90 hospitals have been preparing for the worst.

Stephen Love, CEO of the DFW Hospital Council, said that local hospital officials began work on a coronavirus contingency plan in late December.

%MINIFYHTML7f77b04f7ab79393bfaef699d66728ee13% %MINIFYHTML7f77b04f7ab79393bfaef699d66728ee14%

At that time, hospitals increased orders for medical supplies, including ventilators. Love said North Texas benefits from the purchasing power that comes from having several large hospital groups.

%MINIFYHTML7f77b04f7ab79393bfaef699d66728ee15% %MINIFYHTML7f77b04f7ab79393bfaef699d66728ee16%

Love, who serves as a spokesperson for DFW hospitals, said local hospitals are beginning to see an increase in patients, but not an increase.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources

The area's 90 hospitals have a total of more than 14,000 hospital beds and, on average, at any given time, about 5,000 are available.

Love said that available beds are constantly fluctuating, but that current availability is almost average.

If those beds were filled during a wave of patients, Governor Greg Abbott said that local hospitals are prepared to use medical tents.

"Medical tents are separate units," Abbott said Thursday at a press conference. "They can provide comprehensive care, and that's the first option that many hospitals have access to."

If the tents are not enough, there are old unused hospital buildings and even unused hotels that local hospitals have identified in their contingency plan.

Health officials across the country have also expressed concern about having enough fans.

Love said local hospitals are conducting a regional count of fans available daily and additional units have been ordered.

However, Love declined to say how many fans are currently available or to discuss the contingency plan if hospitals run out of them.

"I think it is premature to have that conversation," he said. "Hopefully if we follow the social distancing orders established by the county judges and the governor, that we smooth the curve we won't have to worry about that."

In addition to following the guidelines for social distancing, the hospital official says people can help by not showing up at a hospital by demanding a test. Officials are urging people to trust their primary doctor's recommendation when it comes to testing and not add stress to the hospital system by showing they want a test.