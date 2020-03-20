Arapahoe Basin laying off seasonal workers during coronavirus outbreak

Despite hopes that Arapahoe Basin may reopen before the snow melts this spring if the coronavirus threat passes, the area announced today that it will lay off 430 seasonal employees beginning April 1.

From that date, full-time employees throughout the year will be reduced to three quarters.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented event, a type never seen in our lives," Alan Henceroth, director of operations for A-Basin, said in a blog on the area's site. “The outbreak has brought local, national and global economies to their knees. More and more of us have a friend or relative or know someone who has become ill. This event is tragic and its impact on the world is enormous.

"This is a horrible time for Colorado. Governor Polis has extended his Executive Order to keep the ski areas closed until April 6, "Henceroth wrote." There is no clear indication of when the ski area will reopen. It seems likely that we will still be weeks away. While we fully intend to reopen The Basin, we have no idea when that will be. ”

A-Basin and all other Colorado ski areas are closed until April 6 by order of Governor Jared Polis.

