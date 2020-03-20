Anthony Levandowski agrees to plead guilty in Google-Uber autonomous technology trade secrets case – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLcb275a4f19cfbcc72775cf308631f8ef11% %MINIFYHTMLcb275a4f19cfbcc72775cf308631f8ef12%

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Former Google autonomous driving program executive Anthony Scott Levandowski has filed documents requesting that a federal judge accept his guilty plea to the theft of trade secret charges, prosecutors announced Thursday.

US Attorney Dave Anderson said the documents included a request to United States District Court Judge William H. Alsup to accept a proposed plea agreement and a request to schedule a date for a sentencing hearing.

Levandowski, 39, worked in Google's autonomous car program for about seven years. Under the proposed plea agreement, he acknowledged that during this time, he knew that his employment agreement required keeping Google's valuable non-public information confidential.

He also knew that non-public information related to Project Chauffeur was sensitive and subject to the confidentiality requirement.

However, while Levandowski was considering leaving Google, and prior to his departure in 2016, he obtained and stored thousands of confidential files with the intention of using them for his personal gain after his departure from the company.

Specifically, on December 11, 2015, Levandowski downloaded approximately 14,000 files from a password-protected Google internal server known as "SVN,quot;, which was hosted on the Google network. Then, around December 14, 2015, he transferred those SVN files from his Google-issued laptop to his personal computer.

Also, prior to his departure from Google, he downloaded a variety of files from a corporate Google Drive repository to his personal laptop.

A few months after Levandowski left Google, he created a new company that was later bought by Uber.

Levandowski admitted that while working for Google, he downloaded at least 20 files from Google Drive. Among the files downloaded between October 2015 and January 2016, there was an internal follow-up document titled "Chauffeur TL Weekly Updates: Fourth Quarter 2015."

The update contained a variety of details about the status of Google's autonomous car program. Levandowski admitted that he downloaded the file with the intention of using it for Uber's own benefit and that he accessed the document after his resignation from Google.

Levandowski acknowledged that the document qualified as a trade secret. In summary, Levandowski admitted that a reasonable estimate of the loss attributed to his conduct is up to $ 1.5 million.

Levandowski was charged by a federal grand jury last August with 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets. If the court accepts the plea agreement, Levandowski will plead guilty to one charge and the judge will dismiss the remaining charges at the time of sentencing.

If the court accepts his statement, Levandowski will face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $ 250,000 fine, plus restitution.