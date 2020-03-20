Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury could take precedence over Kubrat Pulev fight, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing news





Promoter Eddie Hearn has a contingency plan for Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua's undisputed world title fight with Tyson Fury could "begin to take precedence,quot; over his mandatory IBF matchup with Kubrat Pulev, promoter Eddie Hearn says.

Britain's unified heavyweight champion is slated to defend his titles against Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, live on Sky Sports box office, with Hearn still hoping that this confirmed fight date will continue.

But the Matchroom Boxing boss has a contingency plan due to the coronavirus pandemic and declined to rule out a major battle in 2020 between Joshua and Fury, who is also trying to put a third fight with Deontay Wilder on his agenda.

Hearn said Sky Sports: "Well I think the Joshua-Fury fight is suddenly taking precedence, maybe over a Pulev fight, if the Pulev fight extends beyond the summer. There are so many things that could happen right now "

"I mean anything is possible, but contractually Deontay Wilder will want his fight later, either in July or if there is a force majeure taking him to October, November wherever.

"Right now, for us, we are fighting Kubrat Pulev on June 20, and it could be on July 25, but everything is uncertain right now, as the country and the world try to contain this pandemic."

Tyson Fury was expected to fight Deontay Wilder again in the summer.

The Premier League won't return until April 30 at the latest, with the current season extended indefinitely, which could affect plans to stage the Joshua fight at the home of football club Tottenham.

Matchroom Boxing has postponed events until the end of April, but Dillian Whyte is slated to fight Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on May 2, while Oleksandr Usyk will face Derek Chisora ​​at O2 on May 23. both at the Sky Sports box office, and Hearn has aligned alternative dates.

"May keep going, but we also understand that we have contingencies to move Dillian Whyte in mid-June, to move Derek Chisora-Usyk in late June, early July, and of course Anthony Joshua, who was scheduled for 20 June at Tottenham Hotspur football club, "he said.

Dillian Whyte will face Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on May 2

"It really depends on the Premier League career now, because if the Premier League extends its season, the Spurs will need their stadium. We already have a reservation date that we are discussing with the Spurs on July 25 for Anthony Joshua against Kubrat Pulev in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. "