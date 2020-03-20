Another virus victim: America as world leader in times of crisis

Ms. Schaake is more concerned "with a breakdown of what holds society together, and the risk is higher in the United States than in Europe," she said. "I wish there was more constructive coordination instead of shouting parties and rhetoric like Trump's, denying the problems, while a country like Germany says that if its vaccine is successful it will be for everyone."

As for the European Union, it is fighting to keep its own internal borders open to free trade, let alone travel, and to preserve the principles of the single market that are at the heart of the bloc. Some wonder if travel without a passport will ever be the same.

%MINIFYHTML6c3c1569e0348072a759368ee33dee8e11% %MINIFYHTML6c3c1569e0348072a759368ee33dee8e12%

Tim King, the former editor of "European Voice,quot;, writing in Politico, suggested that the crisis marked a "hasty dismantling of what took decades of arduous negotiations to build."

But it may also be the time, he wrote, when the European Union begins to become "a more sophisticated and mature political authority,quot; as it moves forward to relax its rules to deal with the crisis more effectively.

In retrospect, the crisis may also mark a moment of fundamental global change.

"What will this mean in five years for high-powered competition?" Mrs. Major asked. "In 10 years we will say, 'This is the time when China rose and the United States decreased,' or will the United States recover?"

In the past, the United States has recovered, even if it has slowly emerged from the exit gate.

That was true in both world wars, when the country's efforts to remain separated from the rest of the world by an ocean were replaced by strong commitments from government and society to win wars and convert, as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt put it, "The arsenal of democracy & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Westmacott, the former British ambassador, sees a new seriousness in Trump in recent days.