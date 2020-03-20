Andy Cohen "Watch what happens live" returning to the air; Will be shot from Cohen's apartment – Deadline

Another day, another setting for late-night television amid the coronavirus crisis. Andy Cohen will return to the air on Sunday after production was suspended last week on his nightly show Bravo. Look what happens Live due to the outbreak, with some changes. Now titled See what happens live with Andy Cohen: @ Home It will be filmed remotely from Cohen's New York City apartment with interviews of the guests filmed via video chat.

According to the network, host and executive producer Cohen "will be consulting Bravolebrity and celebrity guests to get a kiki from the couch, with special games, shows and surprises at home." Sunday's guests will be Nene Leakes, Jerry O’Connell and Ramona Singer. The show's production staff will continue to work from home.

%MINIFYHTML40bbf305a7dd25de3a0b9085b617b3d411% %MINIFYHTML40bbf305a7dd25de3a0b9085b617b3d412%

"Just when we thought our program couldn't have lower technology, we're all confined to home. I'm not sure how this will play out, but I know it will be fun," said Cohen.

All nightly shows have suspended production due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Samantha Bee, and Trevor Noah have been keeping the fun-loving ones going with mini episodes, primarily via social media, from their homes.

See what happens next.

Sunday, March 22 at 10 p.m. ET / PT

Monday, 3/23 at 11pm ET / PT

Tuesday, March 24 at 11 p.m. ET / PT

Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30 p.m. ET / PT

Thursday, 3/26 at 11pm ET / PT

Sunday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET / PT