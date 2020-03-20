Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus

Andy Cohen revealed Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus.
The Bravo star shared the news just hours after it was announced that Watch what happens live It would begin broadcasting again from the New York City department next Sunday. Scheduled guests included John Mayer, Jerry O & # 39; Connell, NeNe leaksY Singer Ramona.
"After a few days of self-quarantine, and without feeling well, I tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote alongside a selfie in bed. "As much as I felt I could get past what I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we are putting a pin on that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and We urge everyone to stay home and take care of themselves. "
Over the past week, Andy continued to record his SiriusXM radio show from his home.
Stars from across the Bravo universe and beyond have sent their best wishes to the 51-year-old woman.
Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder He commented, "We love you Andy. Sending prayers your way." Shep Rose from Southern charm He responded to the news with, "Oh man. Damn it. Best friend. You'll make people happy again in no time."
"Quick recovery, I know you'll be fine. Love Love I love you,quot; True housewives star Teresa Giudicecommented
Andy's close friend John Mayer wrote: "Rest. I love you with all my heart." In the meantime, Kelly Ripashared, "Oh nooooooo Andy. I'm so sorry. I love you,quot; while to famous friends Sarah Jessica Parker, Brad Goreski Y Christina Hendricks They all sent their love.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLf99596e5178e200d6779b7858f8e06ce17%%MINIFYHTMLf99596e5178e200d6779b7858f8e06ce18%