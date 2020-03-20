Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus

Andy Cohen revealed Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Bravo star shared the news just hours after it was announced that Watch what happens live It would begin broadcasting again from the New York City department next Sunday. Scheduled guests included John Mayer, Jerry O & # 39; Connell, NeNe leaksY Singer Ramona.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and without feeling well, I tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote alongside a selfie in bed. "As much as I felt I could get past what I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we are putting a pin on that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and We urge everyone to stay home and take care of themselves. "

Over the past week, Andy continued to record his SiriusXM radio show from his home.

Stars from across the Bravo universe and beyond have sent their best wishes to the 51-year-old woman.