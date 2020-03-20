Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus – Deadline

Andy Cohen has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and his See what happens live @ Home The edition is on hold for now.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and without feeling well, I tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote on Instagram. "As much as I felt I could get past what I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we are putting a pin on that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who work tirelessly for all of us, and I urge everyone to stay home and take care of themselves. "

%MINIFYHTML10910a69823136e7e8dad65ebbeee58d11% %MINIFYHTML10910a69823136e7e8dad65ebbeee58d12%

Cohen revealed the news within hours of an announcement earlier today that he was airing with See what happens live with Andy Cohen: @ Home It must have been filmed remotely from his New York City apartment with interviews of guests filmed via video chat. It should have started on Sunday, March 22 at 10 PM ET / PT with guests Nene Leakes, Jerry O & # 39; Connell and Ramona Singer.

As with other nightly shows, Watch what happens live had suspended production due to the coronavirus outbreak.