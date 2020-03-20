Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus

Bravo's Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity to reveal that they have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Andy made the announcement today through his Instagram page, where he revealed that he had felt sick the past few days while in quarantine.

"I had a feeling doing #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin on that for now so I can focus on getting better," Andy said in the post. "I want to thank all the medical professionals who work tirelessly for all of us, and urge everyone to stay home and take care of themselves."

Andy joins a number of other celebrities who have revealed positive diagnoses, including Kevin Durant, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and a few other NBA players.

It wasn't immediately clear if any of the people who recently appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live,quot; with Andy received any directions after the news about Andy Cohen.

We will keep you informed of any updates and continue to pray for the health of those affected.