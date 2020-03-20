Andy Cohen and Colton Underwood are the latest celebrities to test positive on COVID-19

There may be a shortage among the general population when it comes to testing for Coronavirus, but it seems that Hollywood and the sports industry are the ones who have access before others. The latest celebrities to confirm that they have contracted respiratory disease are Andy Cohen and Colon Underwood.

Just a few hours ago, Andy announced that he planned to make a Watch What Happens Live virtual watch with a star-studded lineup. He planned to have everyone from Nene Leakes to John Mayer.

Bravo's boss has isolated himself after realizing that he felt bad. He's been on Instagram Live and has even given book recommendations.

He wanted to do something to lift the spirits of the fans, so he put together an impromptu WWHL setup. Turns out, he was tested for COVID-19 and just received notification that he tested positive.

He wrote in an Instagram caption: ‘After a few days of self-quarantine and without feeling well, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could get past what I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin on that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who work tirelessly for all of us, and I urge everyone to stay home and take care of themselves. "

Bravo fans were devastated by the announcement and sent him good wishes.

Another public figure who revealed his diagnosis is Colton, the billboard-jumping bachelor.

He gave the news to the followers in a video that was accompanied by a subtitle that said: ‘We have this. I have tested positive and have been following all the rules of social distancing since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and today I just received my results. For all those who hesitate to quarantine … please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all overcome this and come out stronger on the other side. I will keep you informed, I love you all. "

Hopefully these two get better soon,



