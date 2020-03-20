Android 11 is finally getting a key feature that iPhones have had for years – BGR

%MINIFYHTML2e87a45e4bbb8402a827fac6e32af37211% %MINIFYHTML2e87a45e4bbb8402a827fac6e32af37212%

Android 11 can finally introduce an AirDrop-style feature. IPhone users have enjoyed AirDrop since iOS 7, but Google has been slow to launch an equivalent feature for its large Android user base.

AirDrop, in case you are unfamiliar, allows users to share extremely large files with other iOS and macOS devices in a ridiculously short time.

In particular, Google isn't the only company working hard to emulate the ease of use that AirDrop provides. Samsung is also working on its own solution.

When Steve Jobs first introduced the iPhone, he said Apple set out to create a "jump product,quot; that was five years ahead of the competition. And with the benefit of hindsight, the iPhone was just that.

For years, the iPhone easily outperformed Android rivals across the board. Eventually, however, Android phone makers like Samsung, fueled by Google's continued efforts to improve Android itself, began producing devices that could go head-to-head with the iPhone. These days, the difference between a top-of-the-line iPhone and Android is smaller than ever.

Still, there are some amazing iPhone features that just aren't available for Android yet, with AirDrop being a prime example. Originally introduced with iOS 7, AirDrop enables iPhone users to share incredibly large files with other Apple products in just seconds. Without exaggeration, every time I demonstrate AirDrop to Android users (or even iPhone users unaware of the feature), they are completely blown away.

With that said, the good news is that AirDrop functionality is finally coming to Android. Samsung isn't just working on an AirDrop-style feature it calls "Quick Share," Android 11 Developer Preview Release Notes Engadget) reveal that Google is also working on a new solution of its own.

Google's answer to AirDrop is a feature called Fast Share, and the release notes refer to it when discussing known issues with the Android update:

When sharing files with Fast Share between two Pixel 4 devices, the operation completes successfully, but the user interface on the device receiving the file indicates that it did not receive the file.

By the way, you may recall that a video showing the feature in action appeared online about two months ago. The following video shows the function that is used to transfer data between a Pixel 2 XL and a Pixel 4:

The above implementation looks elegant, and just like iPhone users, Android users can choose whether they want their device to be visible to all nearby users or only to people selected from their contact list.

There's no indication of when Android 11 will launch, and with Google I / O canceled as a result of the coronavirus, it's all up in the air. That said, Android 10 launched in September 2019, meaning that a September 2020 release date for Android 11 could be a safe bet.

