ANA Inspiration has a new date; LPGA Tour postpones three events | Golf News





Lexi Thompson is a former winner of ANA inspiration

The LPGA Tour has postponed three more events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while the opening of the female specialty of the year has been rescheduled.

The Lotte Championship, to be held in Hawaii from April 15 to 18, as well as the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open (April 23-26) and the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California (April 30 to May 3) are the last to be canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The ANA inspiration, which traditionally kicks off the main season the week before the Masters, has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13, and the Portland Classic will now move a week later, Sept. 17-20.

Brooke Henderson is the defending champion of the Lotte Championship

In a statement to the players, LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said, "We wait for these events as long as we can, hoping that conditions will improve."

"Unfortunately, with the current combination of the World Health Organization classifying COVID-19 as a pandemic, local markets implement very aggressive event / collection limitations, and unprecedented large-scale travel restrictions that affect so many of our Players and caddies turned accommodation into an official LPGA event under these conditions simply not possible or prudent.

"We are focused on giving you as many game opportunities as we can. I will share more details about the second half of 2020 as soon as I can. I wish I could tell you when the LPGA Tour will resume our schedule, but the truth is, no one has those answers.

"Virtually all of our events are concerned given the conditions they currently face in their respective markets. At this point, the only option is to reschedule what we can and we hope that the COVID-19 situation will start to improve."

Bronte Law expects to defend his Pure Silk Championship title starting May 21

Nine LPGA Tour events have now been postponed or canceled this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the next scheduled tournament is now the inaugural Pelican Women's Championship in Florida on May 14.