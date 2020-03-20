An opera singer goes from tenor to soprano, and her career takes off

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina – It had become unbearably dissonant.
María Castillo de Lima, singer of Argentina's main opera, had turned what started as a drag character into a permanent identity in 2014.
But on the stage of the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, where she plays a coveted role in the permanent choir, Ms. Castillo was expected to write notes in the tenor range she had auditioned for in 2010.
"He was still a tenor, which generated a certain amount of anguish, having to rehearse with the men," Castillo said. "Considering she was a woman, on paper and in reality, she created a contradiction."
For years, no one in the theater seemed inclined to address that inconsistency.
While transgender people in Argentina have enjoyed extensive legal protections against discrimination since 2012, there was no precedent at the Teatro Colón to accommodate a singer who wanted to make a rare vocal leap.
"There was resistance," said María Victoria Alcaráz, director of the theater, in an interview. "In institutions as old and traditional as the Teatro Colón, there is a tendency to do things as they have always been done."
Getting the theater moving took years of stubborn training, extraordinary vocal range, and a spectacular performance last year that fueled Ms. Castillo's career, turning an accomplished lyrical singer into a standout star who has rocked the music scene. Opera.
From her background, Ms. Castillo, 34, appears to have been an unlikely opera star. But she pursued her dream from an early age.
She was born in a small town on the outskirts of São Paulo, the daughter of a Brazilian mother who made a living cleaning houses of wealthy people and an Argentine father who worked in construction. During childhood, the family alternated between the two countries as job opportunities came and went.
"It was an austere childhood, but I never lacked for anything, and my parents always made sure we had the essentials: education and food," said Castillo, the oldest of three children. "They made it clear that to get ahead, we had to study."
Being a poor maid did not deter Ms. Castillo from pursuing a career in music. At age 14, he enrolled at the Gilardo Gilardi Conservatory of Music in La Plata, Argentina, near Buenos Aires.
During her early years at the conservatory, a public institution where she studied for free, Ms. Castillo trained as a pianist. But he soon found his calling in lyrical singing.
At age 15, he wrote the first of three operas, a Bel Canto piece titled "Liria," which told the story of a woman who predicts the future by interpreting her dreams. The story was inspired by Ms. Castillo's lifelong fascination with dreams, both aspirational and involuntary.
"Sometimes I have dreams that later come true," he said.
The singer said she had learned over the years to listen to the messages and insights that arose in dream states. "While they sometimes seem subjective at first," he said, "then they take an objective form."
When his time at the conservatory came to an end, Mr. Castillo's dream came true: he wanted to work as a professional opera singer.
In 2008, he got his first big jump, landing a job as a tenor in the permanent choir of the Teatro Argentino de La Plata, a well-regarded opera house.
It was an unusual feat for a 22-year-old, Castillo said, noting that most beginning singers were in their 30s. "It takes a long time for a tenor's voice to develop and mature," he said.
Two years later, she joined the permanent choir at the Teatro Colón, prevailing over hundreds of applicants from around the world who audition each time they appear vacant.
The achievement filled Mrs. Castillo with pride. But when he settled in Buenos Aires and began performing with world-class singers in the golden theater, something felt wrong.
She found him one night in December 2011 at the Cultural Mousetrap, an alternative theater where Ms. Castillo made her drag debut, acting as Maria Vkallasova, a Russian diva.
People in the audience that night, including some of Colón's colleagues, were shocked when they heard that Mrs. Castillo played high notes in the dramatic soprano range effortlessly without resorting to a falsetto.
"It was kind of playful then," he said. "But people were surprised."
Gradually, the traits of Maria Vkallasova, who had a cheeky and playful personality, began to enter Mrs. Castillo's offstage life.
"I estimate the reaction of people in the lyrical world, which can be so rigid," he said. "People started to get used to it, especially when they realized this was a genuine change."
Argentina passed a law in March 2012 that provides strong protections against discrimination for transgender people. That encouraged Ms. Castillo to begin the social transition.
In 2014, Ms. Castillo changed the gender marker on her official documents, the culmination of a transition that she said was never terribly distressing.
"I don't remember that painful past," he said. "I see it as a period that helped me build who I am today, personally and artistically."
Ms. Castillo did not undergo hormone therapy, fearing that doing so could alter her voice. But she continued training tirelessly to dominate the soprano rank.
Last March, she participated in an international lyrical singing contest in the western province of Mendoza, a high-risk opportunity to show how far she had come as a singer.
He chose two challenging songs in the dramatic soprano range: "La Mamma Morta,quot;, from the opera "Andrea Chénier,quot; by Umberto Giordano, and "Pace Pace Mio Dio,quot; from "La Forza del Destino,quot; by Giuseppe Verdi.
Among the judges of the audience was Mrs. Alcaráz, director of the Colón Theater, who until then knew her as a tenor. Seconds after the performance, the director was dazzled and shocked.
"It was the first time I heard her as a soprano," said Alcaráz, who described Ms. Castillo's rank as extraordinarily unusual for a lyrical singer. "I felt some guilt for not having heard it before and for not having done something before."
Ms. Castillo won second place in the contest, and soon afterwards Ms. Alcaráz assembled a team of attorneys, managers, and art directors at the theater to find a way to allow Ms. Castillo to switch to soprano in the choir. .
Several officials expressed concern about the precedent that such a change would set. But Mrs. Alcaráz insisted that they find a way.
Within a few weeks, Ms. Alcaráz's team devised a policy to allow any singer to request a rank change, and Ms. Castillo was formally classified as a soprano.
That change, which has since allowed three cisgender singers in Colón to request rank changes, generated a lot of news about Castillo. The city of La Plata, where she started, He honored her last July as an exemplary figure in the arts.
Ms. Castillo has spent the past few weeks co-starring in a show in Mar del Plata, a coastal city, where her performance has been critically acclaimed.
In one of the most memorable moments, Ms. Castillo sings the male role in a famous song from "La Traviata,quot; and then perfectly resumes the female role, a change that leaves audiences amazed.
Ms. Castillo said that she only dabbled in the rank of tenor these days, but that going through life as a woman and a man would continue to pay dividends for her.
"It has given me a 360-degree view of the sensations that we as human beings experience," he said. "When it comes to applying that artistically, it's fantastic."