An opera singer goes from tenor to soprano, and her career takes off

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina – It had become unbearably dissonant.

María Castillo de Lima, singer of Argentina's main opera, had turned what started as a drag character into a permanent identity in 2014.

But on the stage of the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, where she plays a coveted role in the permanent choir, Ms. Castillo was expected to write notes in the tenor range she had auditioned for in 2010.

"He was still a tenor, which generated a certain amount of anguish, having to rehearse with the men," Castillo said. "Considering she was a woman, on paper and in reality, she created a contradiction."

For years, no one in the theater seemed inclined to address that inconsistency.

While transgender people in Argentina have enjoyed extensive legal protections against discrimination since 2012, there was no precedent at the Teatro Colón to accommodate a singer who wanted to make a rare vocal leap.