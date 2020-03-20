An open letter to the boy who killed my father | Family

Jamie Patterson, it's strange for me to write your name. I haven't written it, I don't think so, since sometime in 2000 when I wrote a poem called "Jamie Patterson, I Want To Die,quot;. The title more or less explains how I felt for a few months after you killed my father.

When I think of my dad, I don't think of you. I think of his blue Greyhound work shirts from when he was young. I think of his years in a taxi, before the night you got in the back seat.

When I was young, and my dad drove a taxi, he used to come to pick me up sometimes at night to travel. He received calls to run to the blood bank, and had to drive long distances, sometimes to Tampa or Clearwater and back, to bring the much-needed blood to a hospital. It didn't happen too often, every few months or so, but if I could, I'd stop by the house and take me with him. It made him seem very important at the time. For that taxi ride, his skills were invaluable to someone. It made me feel very important, being a co-pilot of a man who gave his life.

The message itches

The fact that someday her own blood will spill all over her taxi is a bitter coincidence, and an image I can't think of without my throat tightening and my eyes sprouting.

Sometimes thinking about all that red in a yellow cab feels like panic in my chest, like I have to go and lock myself in the bathroom and stare at the wall until my breathing is mine again, and not my father's , panting, hoping not to bleed to death

Sometimes thinking about all that blood feels like anger, like throwing dishes and breaking glasses, how I felt the day the commotion finally disappeared and I was surprised by the full weight of what you had taken from me, months after Dad. He went.

In those moments I am reminded vividly, but unkindly, that nothing is certain, that all things change.

More than anything, thinking of my father bleeding and it just always feels like deep sadness. If I stop to think about my father that September night, looking at his shirt getting darker, hot and sticky with blood, I start to think about the shock of moving so unexpectedly from alive to death.

In those moments I am reminded vividly, but unkindly, that nothing is certain, that all things change. Delivered on the blade of a knife, the message stings. So I try my best not to think about dad's bleeding when I think about it, just like I try not to think about you.

A frog against wax

A few years ago, I had to ask my brother to tell me that he thought the right man was sitting in jail. I was present for his trial, not for his sentence, and honestly there are many things I don't remember. I spent more time in shock than I would like to admit, and many circumstances surrounding Dad's death and his judgment are lost somewhere in a haze, the air around him too dense to breathe.

My brother reminded me that Dad chose you from a list of photos. He told me that the circumstances, the evidence, everything in his memory is a resounding "guilty,quot; stamped on his photograph, forever. I've never forgotten Dad's "death statement,quot; and how he caught you, like a wax frog, in crime. Still, I always wanted to know that the right frog was about to be downed, a mind and body trapped forever, to death, in the miasma of the American penal system.

I remember thinking that you were small and young. I remember that he looked scared, and that his eyes had the appearance of a rabbit, caught by the neck and hanging in midair, ears pinned back. You seemed so scared that I looked and looked and I couldn't see the killer in you, even though every bit of evidence pointed to your face.

I called you boy, and I still do, because that's all I saw that day.

You seemed so small that I wondered why you decided to go after a man my father's size with a knife. You only took very little money, and there was more if you just looked. You panicked, maybe. Is that what happened? Did you panic, Jamie Patterson, and are you still? Do you also get so wrapped up in anxiety that you can't move?

You looked so thin in the courtroom that I wondered how you had been strong enough to stab my father so many times. At least 20 times. I sat in the courtroom when he came in and wondered if he had been drugged, if it was crack or something else, and if he smoked it or if he could find another way. I was wondering if you started using it recently, and if you stabbed my father of your own free will or if someone threatened you. I was wondering if it was somehow gang related. I was wondering why it had to be my dad. I was wondering if you knew yours. I was wondering how long it takes a boy to stab a man 20 times.

I called you boy, and I still do, because that's all I saw that day. I saw a scared boy, Jamie Patterson, and I wanted to get up and call you. I wanted to get up and ask you, across the courtroom and in front of all those people, "What happened to you?"

You were only 18 years old. Who hurt you, pushed you, hurt you, broke you? Who hit you, who touched you, who ignored you, who abandoned you? What happened to you, Jamie Patterson, that made you make the decision you made that night? How old were you when life became desperate, or were you born screaming in an ugly world?

A dead end

For years, I wanted to know why you killed my dad.

I've looked at your photo. Every few years, the Florida prison system sees a ping from my computer when I search for your name to find out if you're still alive. It has been several years since the last time I looked, until today. Your name was there, your face was older, harder and meaner. I figured that's what you expect. Then I saw that you are still appealing your conviction.

More than 20 years have passed and you continue to maintain your innocence.

We are at a dead end, Jamie Patterson. I have wanted your confession for two decades. I wanted an admission. I wanted the only other person in the taxi that night to tell me, now, what my father can't. However, you still say that it was not you who did this, this that undid us all in many ways, like strings slowly unraveling in a storm.

I was wondering whether to write to you, whether to waste the wealth of my loss on you.

I was able to view some of the latest court records online. I saw some of his letters to the court, his appeals for a response. I saw things in your handwriting. I was wondering whether to write to you, whether to waste the wealth of my loss on you.

I called an old friend of mine who is a judge in another state. I wanted to talk about the best way to be able to see all the court records about you, from start to date.

"I'm curious to read the court records. All of them. It's been a long time, but I just … There are things I don't remember and … I don't know. I think so,quot; I want to be more clear about many blurred memories about the judgment itself. "

"I can understand that."

"The thing is," I said, "it's still attractive."

"Of course he's attractive, Susan. That's what they do. What else does he have to do? He's sitting in jail for the rest of his life."

I heard your logic. I also heard that you called "them,quot; and I know that you have been reduced to no more than this. You have become a number. What can you lose?

What did he have to lose then, in September 1997? Something, or is that precisely why you chose that knife, that public phone, that night, that taxi company? Is that why you chose my father, Jamie Patterson, because you had nothing to lose?

Your sentence day

I want to reread the records from the day of your sentence. I want to know if someone spoke for me. I sent a letter to my mother. I wanted them to read it to you and she said she would take care of it. It was my victim's statement, and he couldn't be there to give it to me. I don't think it has ever been read. Perhaps the court would not allow it. Mom said she had read it, but too often she was trying to protect me from the truth, when the truth is all I ever wanted. I have a newspaper article about that day in court and my statement was never mentioned, although my brothers' statements were.

I cared because I wanted you to know I forgave you back then. I cared that you knew that I had seen you, young, small and scared. People call the killers "animals,quot;, and somehow, that day, that's how I saw you. The problem with saying that, what some may not understand, is that I love animals. I have been close to them, many different species of them, much of my life. I also know animals. Any dog ​​can be tortured enough to fight, or it will die from its resistance. Any living creature, chained and beaten, contained and ignored, abandoned and hungry, will enter a psychological metamorphosis. And I know that children, like animals, can often only become what we force them to be.

I've never been completely blameless. Some part of you made a decision that night, maybe, and maybe it's a choice that you could have made differently. But could you? Were you too broken? I really do not know. It may be the biggest mystery in life to me and I will probably have to settle for the evidence rather than the simple truth.

Checking the rearview mirror

Why were you in my father's cab, Jamie Patterson? I am always concerned that justice has not been done. My brother, the police, the prosecutor and the court have told me that you are the culprit. I only wish that one day you will confess. I am concerned that racism continues in our world and you have the misfortune of not being white. I am concerned about justice because I care about almost everything. I work hard to be optimistic, but many things in life have made me feel less secure. My father was fine one minute and he stabbed the next, it was just one of them, but it was very big.

Anxiety is uncomfortable, like when jeans are too tight and come together, pinch, strangle. There's no way you know how silly I feel when I can't just decide whether to make a soup or a sandwich for dinner. It's hard to explain that stabbing my father means that some days I can't tell my husband if I prefer to go for a walk or watch a movie. Not without splashing cold water on my face and taking a deep breath.

If you haven't learned about my type of anxiety yet, maybe you wouldn't understand. People with anxiety function and make decisions. I make many great business and personal decisions, every day, with ease. I function better amid panic and confusion than most people when surrounded by calm and tranquility. In a time of crisis, I am often people's favorite. I handle the big parts of life like a champion, because there is usually a right or wrong answer. I triage. I respond to emergencies.

I don't respond well to "What would make you happy?" I don't respond well to "Which would you prefer?" Sometimes I don't know what I want, because what I want is not what is offered to me. What I want is to be sure. The random chaos, your violence, makes my eyes forever check the rearview mirror on my worst days, even as I work to keep going.

Benefit of the doubt

Maybe you can't understand how I can't understand how a man can commit murder and, 20 years later, not want to tell the truth.

If you believed that there was a heaven, a divine life, and a hell where souls suffer, I would tell you to repent and cleanse yourself from sin or face eternal damnation. However, I really don't think that's the case, and I wonder if it does. I wonder if you have a religion or if you have faith in something. I wonder if you are suffering now, because I cannot think that prison life is less than hell on Earth.

My father raised us all so that we always give people the benefit of the doubt. Twenty years later, and I still doubt you. I wish I hadn't. I think you are guilty. If I knew you were innocent, I would fight for your release until we win it. I imagine what it would be like to know for sure, one way or another, without a doubt, and it feels like swimming in a warm and calm ocean. It feels safe and good, like traveling with my father, delivering blood.