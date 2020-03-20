Amy Adams suspects she may not be playing Lois Lane again

Warner Bros. Pictures

Having played Superman's girlfriend alongside Henry Cavill in three movies, the & # 39; Justice League & # 39; actress He claims that the studio is 'moving in a different direction'.

Amy Adams He fears that he will never play Superman's girlfriend Lois Lane again.

The actress, who has portrayed the journalist in three opposite films. Henry Cavill like the Man of Steel, she insists that it is a game to repeat the role, but she does not believe that the movie bosses want her.

"I would be totally willing to play Lois, but I think (the studio) is moving in a different direction, from what I understand," she tells Empire.

And he believes his comic book movie abilities could die in 2017. "League of Justice"because she's not Wonder Woman as a castmate Gal Gadot.

"Gal Gadot is one of my favorite women," adds Amy. "She's a wonderful woman. Sorry, I'm a bit of an idiot."

Meanwhile, Cavill has made it clear that he is not ready to give up on Superman's cape yet, and recently stated, "I haven't given up on the role. I still have a lot to give Superman. There are many stories to tell." many real and true depths for the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comics. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. "