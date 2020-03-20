American official: Americans may need to stay home for & # 39; several weeks & # 39; | USA News

People in the United States have been warned that they may need to stay home for a long time to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

"I can't see that all of a sudden, the next week or two weeks from now is going to end. I don't think there's a chance of that. I think it's going to be several weeks." Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. USA, He said during an interview with the show TODAY on Friday morning.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML2332d7f8a6d8fd5000580718e1924e8411% %MINIFYHTML2332d7f8a6d8fd5000580718e1924e8412%

Millions of Americans have adapted to the near-total closure of bars and restaurants, except for take-out and delivery, school cancellations, and work-from-home arrangements.

Others have lost their jobs or their main sources of income, especially those in the service and travel industries.

This will not change soon, according to Fauci. "If you look at the trajectory of the curves of outbreaks and other areas, (at least) it will be several weeks," Fauci said.

Stay at home

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all public events be canceled and groups be limited to 10 or less, US state and local authorities. USA They have ordered the closure of companies.

California on Thursday night ordered its 40 million residents to stay at home indefinitely and venturing out just for essential jobs, errands and some exercise.

"I can assure you that home insulation is not my preferred option, I know it is not yours, but it is a necessary one." Governor Gavin Newsom said at an evening press conference broadcast on social media.

California is the first state of EE. USA In taking such a radical step to curb the rapid spread coronavirus outbreak.

Newsom said Californians "can still take their children outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. They can still walk their dog." Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.

European nations such as France and Spain, two of the most affected, have adopted similar measures.

Still, the death toll in Spain rose more than 1,000 on Friday, and that of Italy nears 3,500, beating China, where the outbreak began.

The United States is also preparing for a shortage of hospital beds and medical supplies.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Newsom have called on President Donald Trump's administration to use the powers it was given by the Defense Production Act of 1950, invoked this week, allowing the president broad powers to require manufacturers to increase production of medical products.

De Blasio warned that if nothing is done, New York City will run out of medical supplies in "weeks."

Trump promised during a briefing on Tuesday that his administration is doing everything possible to stop the virus.

"If we do this well, our country, and the world, frankly, but our country may be running again pretty fast. Pretty fast," he said.