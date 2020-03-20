Amazon to Slow Down Prime Video Streams to Lower Broadband Tension

%MINIFYHTML9ecf4a15d496ee364c5dbbfc559475f211% %MINIFYHTML9ecf4a15d496ee364c5dbbfc559475f212%

Following in the footsteps of Netflix and YouTube, Amazon has announced that it will also reduce streaming quality to lessen the strain on broadband networks.

"We support the need for careful management of telecommunications services to ensure that they can handle the increased demand for the Internet with so many people now at home full time due to Covid-19," said a spokesman. The Guardian. "Prime Video is working with local authorities and Internet service providers where necessary to help mitigate any network congestion."

Unlike Netflix and YouTube, Amazon's statement suggests it will reduce streaming speeds in various territories where Amazon Prime Video operates, not just in Europe. The edge The company has been contacted for more information. Amazon Prime has more than 150 million subscribers worldwide, and Prime Video is available in more than 200 countries. Amazon spokesman said The Guardian This includes Europe, "where we have already started the effort to reduce bit rates while maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers."

Broadband strain will continue to be a concern as more people are required to stay home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Nielsen estimates that people who stay home "can lead to a nearly 60 percent increase in the amount of content we see in some cases and potentially more depending on the reasons." That means streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, other video platforms like YouTube and Twitch, and online gaming will affect broadband speeds. That adds to the tension that comes from people working from home and students using video conferencing tools like Zoom to participate in online classes.