Amazon: Amazon, Flipkart in war mode as demand in India increases – Latest news

With the closure of shopping malls, stores, retail outlets and stores amid the growing coronavirus scare in India, major retailers like Amazon and Flipkart have announced drastic measures to keep orders moving, albeit slowly, as it continues panic buying.

According to Amazon, as COVID-19 has spread, there has been an increase in people shopping online.

"In the short term, this is having an impact on the way we serve our customers. In particular, you will notice that we currently do not have stocks of some popular brands and items, especially in the household commodity categories," said the company in a recent blog post statement

"You will also notice that some of our delivery promises are longer than usual. We are working 24 hours with our sales partners to ensure the availability of all of our products and to provide additional capacity to deliver all of their orders," he added. .

A Flipkart spokesperson said that during these unprecedented times, they are not only making efforts to keep their operations as normal as possible, but they are also making sure their supply chain is extremely secure for them.

"We see an increase in demand in some categories and our teams are working tirelessly in partnership with our vendors to meet customer demand as people increasingly follow social distancing and are not leaving their homes," The etailer said in a statement.

Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday the immediate closure of all shopping malls in the national capital, except for grocery and vegetable stores and pharmacies.

By further tightening the repression in the state in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases (Covid-19), the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, ordered the closure of all private offices, shops and commercial establishments in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

This will put additional pressure on retailers to fulfill orders, at a time when door communities in various parts of the country have restricted delivery boys from entering the facility and asking owners to only receive orders at the main entrances.

Amazon said it will continue to work closely with authorities in India and around the world to ensure that we take the proper precautions and that we have implemented a number of preventive health measures for employees.

"We have paused the entry of visitors to our distribution centers and have increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all operations sites across India," said the giant.

"We are also working to ensure that no one artificially raises the prices of necessary commodities during this pandemic and that they have blocked or removed tens of thousands of items," Amazon added.

Flipkart said that due to its supply chain and logistics network of more than 120,000 people, it has organized more than 3,000 awareness sessions at all facilities.

"Our delivery executives are covered with health and life insurance, and anyone who hires COVID-19 or is quarantined will receive paid leave and other benefits, regardless of whether they were hired on the job," said a Flipkart spokesperson. .

