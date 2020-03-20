Amanda Bynes' mental health problems can cost her custody of the fetus

%MINIFYHTML740d8a8d836ed31125f6a281f56e9cdf11% %MINIFYHTML740d8a8d836ed31125f6a281f56e9cdf12%

Instagram

The & # 39; Easy A & # 39; actress, who is pregnant with her first child, is said to be receiving treatment at a psychiatric facility after a curatorial judge orders her to register for rehab.

Up News Info –

Amanda Bynes You will have to give up custody of your child when he is born because of his mental health problems.

Sources told TMZ that the pregnant star is currently receiving treatment at a psychiatric facility, and there are plans for Amanda's father and her fiance, Paul Michael, to share custody of the baby.

%MINIFYHTML740d8a8d836ed31125f6a281f56e9cdf13% %MINIFYHTML740d8a8d836ed31125f6a281f56e9cdf14%

They explained that Amanda's father is part of the agreement because she remains under a conservatorship led by her parents, who have cared for her and made her legal and medical decisions for years.

%MINIFYHTML740d8a8d836ed31125f6a281f56e9cdf15% %MINIFYHTML740d8a8d836ed31125f6a281f56e9cdf16%

The "Easy one"The star is reportedly not aware that she is losing custody, and inside information stated that her pregnancy and engagement will not affect the terms of her guardianship.

The "Hair spray"The star and Paul announced that Amanda is expecting her first child on Tuesday (March 17), amid reports suggesting that their engagement had been suspended and reconciled, while a conservatorship judge ordered the actress to enter rehabilitation.

When TMZ contacted the actress' attorney, David Esquibias, he told the publication: "I am not confirming that Amanda is waiting and so it is premature for anyone to speculate on who would have custody of Amanda's unborn child."