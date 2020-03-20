Allergies or coronaviruses? Local doctor shares distinctive factors – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Is it allergies or COVID-19? The seasonal allergy season that coincides with COVID-19 disease could confuse some patients.

"It happened at the wrong time because there are some overlapping symptoms between allergies and COVID-19," said Dr. Swapnil Vaidya, physician and allergy immunologist at Advance Allergy and Asthma in Fort Worth.

%MINIFYHTML3d34b9676d44c628fe6fbdf0f58e53a213% %MINIFYHTML3d34b9676d44c628fe6fbdf0f58e53a214%

Wise County resident David Hatley has suffered from allergies since he was a child, so while he knows his symptoms, he understands why some may be concerned.

%MINIFYHTML3d34b9676d44c628fe6fbdf0f58e53a215% %MINIFYHTML3d34b9676d44c628fe6fbdf0f58e53a216%

"You get the drain and then you start coughing and then, of course, with the flu season underway, you don't know which is which," Hatley said.

Dr. Vaidya said that although cough and shortness of breath are common in both conditions, fever is a distinguishing factor.

"You hardly ever have a fever if it's allergies, unless you're also sick with the common cold or flu or a viral infection along with your allergies. But allergies by themselves don't cause fever," Vaidya said.

Second, allergy symptoms can go away with medication, but the symptoms can persist in a viral infection.

Another sign that it may not be a coronavirus is sneezing.

"Runny nose or rhinorrhea in medical terms is not a very prominent symptom in COVID-19. But you should always be careful. There are always outliers, "he said.

If you are confused or concerned, call your doctor and be sure to quarantine yourself.