All residents and staff will be screened at the Arlington Retirement Center where the man who died of coronavirus lived – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

All residents and staff of a retirement center in Arlington where a man who died of COVID-19 lived are expected to undergo testing on Friday, authorities announced.

It was announced Tuesday that Patrick James, a resident of the Texas Masonic Retreat Center, died Sunday and had tested positive for coronavirus. This was the first reported death from the virus in North Texas.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said James had an underlying health condition and was hospitalized on Thursday, March 12.

Now, all residents and staff at that retirement center will be screened for high-risk factors for COVID-19 in the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Teams from the Arlington Fire Department, the Texas State Department of Health Services and the Tarrant County Department of Public Health will conduct the tests.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Arlington on Wednesday after the death was reported. He mentioned that a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) went to the retreat center to increase and improve infection control there.

There are currently 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County. Authorities also said Friday that two of those cases have been recovered.

