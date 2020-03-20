Alicia Keys offers to send personal voice memos to fans after delaying album and tour

%MINIFYHTML0a8c2e16cc6fe3db145f4638d501511411% %MINIFYHTML0a8c2e16cc6fe3db145f4638d501511412%

The singer of & # 39; Girl on Fire & # 39; has announced that it will postpone the release of & # 39; Alicia & # 39; and will delay his intimate concert tour promoting the memories & # 39; More Myself: A Journey & # 39; due to the coronavirus crisis.

Alicia Keys He has offered to sing the phone to fans after delaying his tour and album due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hit maker "Fallin & # 39;" She will release her new album, "ALICIA", in May, and embark on an intimate concert tour to promote her memoir "More Myself: A Journey".

In posts on Twitter, the star revealed that he would delay the tour and the album, since much of the USA. USA It locks up to stop the virus from spreading, but will still release the book later this month.

"My Beautiful Fam," he tweeted. "The #MoreMyself Tour and my album #ALICIA will be postponed (good note: the book will continue to be available on 3/31 (praying emoji))." ⁣

⁣ "Everyone's health and safety is number 1 priority! Thank you for your deep love, I will let you know about new dates soon. Stay powerful! I adore you (purple heart emoji)."

After the postponement, she then asked fans to contact her so she could send them personal voice notes and even sing to them.

Alicia Keys offered a personal voice note to make up for the delayed album and tour.

"This is a strange time and I want to find ways to keep connecting with you," wrote the star. "I really love all of you Purple Heart, I will send you voice memos and maybe even sing a little song to you. Send me a text message at +1 (917) 970-2001 so we can chat. Love!"