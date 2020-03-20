Alia Bhatt closes breakup rumors with Ranbir Kapoor in a stylish way



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took their time to go out in public as a couple, but once they did, there was no going back. The couple has attended various parties, events, and regular outings in each other's company and are always comfortable while doing so. However, since the past few days there have been reports that Ranbir and Alia may have separated. One of the strongest reasons why the rumors picked up pace was Ranbir's absence from his girlfriend Alia's birthday celebrations. But let Alia shut down the false rumors without a hitch. The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself during the quarantine admiring the sunset. But that's not all, Alia mentioned that her favorite photographer Ranbir clicked on the image and soon Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt started to tug on her leg.



While the title of Alia said: "stay home and … watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S – credit to my all time favorite photographer RK ”

Shaheen commented saying, "So he just takes bad pictures of the rest of us." That surely proves that the couple is still together and okay. Good way to shut down rumors, Alia! But, we agree with Shaheen, you have to be in love with your muse to capture her so sincerely.