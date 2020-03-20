Akon talks about how his cryptocurrency will improve trade in Africa

WENN / Instar

In addition to Akoin, the creator of hits & # 39; Smack That & # 39; It has finalized an agreement to build its own futuristic city in Senegal, which it is creating in association with the state-owned tourism company SAPCO.

Rapper and entrepreneur Akon He hopes that his new cryptocurrency Akoin will help improve trade in Africa.

The musician spoke to the Cointelegraph website about his latest adventure, and reflected that most people "don't really understand how Africa works."

"We have a lot of currencies in Africa," he said. "Many of them are unstable, and most of them are not trustworthy. It got to the point where day-to-day Africans don't even use coins anymore, instead they use the minutes and credits of their cell phones as a way to exchange basic goods like products, fish, fruits and things in the market. "

However, he told the publication that "outside of villages, you can't really trade cell phone minutes for nothing," and that the use of phone credits as currency inspired the "atomic exchange" feature on the Akoin platform, which Allows users to exchange phone credit for cryptocurrencies.

"Cell phone minutes are used as currency in many parts of Africa," he added. "That was something that prompted us to realize, man, the Akoin is going to be very orderly."

And Akon also has other great plans for Africa.

It has already finalized an agreement to build its own futuristic city in Senegal, called Akon City, which it is creating in association with state-owned tourism company SAPCO. It will use Akoin and run on renewable energy generated by its solar energy project, Akon Lighting Africa.