After the Rohit Shetty police universe, Dinesh Vijan will create a ghost universe

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has already announced that he is creating a universe of cops and we first saw him on Simmba. Now in his next one, we will see Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi uniting to fight terrorism. The filmmaker was fascinated with the way Hollywood creates superhero movies and how they come together as a team. And now it seems that another filmmaker will do the same by creating his own universe.

Producer Dinesh Vijan has decided to create a different universe … a universe of ghosts. Where Stree (Shraddha Kapoor), Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor) and Munjha (casting is in progress) will meet. In a conversation with Filmfare, Dinesh Vijan revealed: “When we started, we were writing three scripts, Roohi, Munjha, Stree. Now we go to the floors with Munjha. "

Dinesh Vijan, who is known for supporting wacky movies, further explained his universe by adding, "So the idea is this, there is Stree, Roohi and Munjha and then there is one more. In these two, they will start to reunite towards the end. and in the second they will cross paths. Then maybe you will see them and eventually they will all unite, that's the idea. That was the beginning, because I met a guy who is the producer of the Nolan movie. "

Dinesh Vijan's latest production, Angrezi Medium garnered rave reviews but faced an unfortunate setback due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Irrfan's act and Radhika Madan's portrayal of a daughter manage to win the hearts of critics.