After Record Debut Presentation The Race All-Star Esports Battle Returns On Saturday – Up News Info Detroit

After breaking records for the esports racing live stream last Sunday, The Race All-Star Esports Battle returns this week with the world's best sim racers taking on the top Formula 1 drivers, IndyCar, Formula E and more.

TOPSHOT – British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton takes part in tests for the new season of the Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​on February 28, 2020. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO / AFP via Getty Images)

The inaugural event had a combined total of 12.1 million minutes viewed on the YouTube channel "The Race," that is, a combined total of 23 years of total content consumed. The massive fan engagement featured nearly 30,000 combined comments and millions of impressions on social media.

Sunday's event was created after the opening round of the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship in Australia was canceled. Other major motorsports championships, including NASCAR, Formula E, IndyCar, and the World Endurance Championship, have also been closed due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

The debut race drew some of the world's top drivers, such as Formula 1 star Max Verstappen, Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and FIA Formula E points leader Antonio Felix da Costa, but was won by esports running back Jernej Simoncic.

After the incredible organizers of the debut event, Torque Esports has been inundated with pilots, both real and virtual, looking to participate in this week's race to be held on Saturday starting at 18:00 CET | 17:00 United Kingdom | 13:00 Eastern United States | 10:00 am USA Peaceful.

"Last week was a great success, but we are raising the bar for round 2 and setting an incredible challenge for esports simulator racers," said Torque Esports President and CEO Darren Cox.

“Electronic sports careers were already in a phase of dramatic growth, but given the current global situation with COVID-19, the & # 39; home economics & # 39; is booming.

"People cannot go to concerts, sporting events, festivals, movies or parties, but we are committed to working with the motorsport community around the world to create this amazing show."

More drivers and qualification details for virtual competitors will be announced soon on the rFactor 2 platform.

Saturday's race can be viewed on the YouTube page of the Torque Esports racing and simulation racing platform. The commentary team will again be chaired by Jack Nicholls and former Formula 1 racer Jolyon Palmer.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

