Actor Daniel Dae Kim diagnosed with coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Daniel Dae Kim announced Thursday that he tested positive for the new coronavirus.

He said in an Instagram post that he contracted the disease while filming a show in New York City, where he casually played a doctor during a flu pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML4519bdcc231d39838dd20fccf1e075b611% %MINIFYHTML4519bdcc231d39838dd20fccf1e075b612%

When production was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kim flew back to Honolulu and began experiencing an itchy throat.

"To be sure, when I got home, I quarantined a room in the house and tried to rest alone," said Kim. "But later that night I started to feel tightness in my chest, body aches and my temperature started to rise."

The next morning, Kim went to a driving test center in Honolulu on the recommendation of her doctor. None of the other members of Kim's family have been diagnosed with the disease.

The actor took time out of his post to dismiss anti-Asian sentiment about the coronavirus, believed to have originated in China.

Kim said he felt better already and joked that it was "nice to be mentioned in the same breath as Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, two of my favorite actors."

Both actors, along with Hanks' wife, actress Rita Wilson, have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.