ACM will present the performances at the home of the country's stars after postponing the awards ceremony

The Country Music Academy and Dick Clark Productions announce a television special, & # 39; ACM Presents: Our Country & # 39 ;, which will air on Sunday, April 5 in place of the postponed ACM Awards.

Country music fans may be disappointed by the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards, but officials are finding ways to make up for it. Days after the annual awards ceremony was passed in September, the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions announce that they will replace it with a television special featuring acoustic performances at home.

Nicknamed "ACM Presents: Our Country," the two-hour substitute program will air Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. on CBS. The artist roster has yet to be revealed, but the broadcast itself will include intimate conversations, charitable components, and flashbacks at memorable moments in the 55-year history of the awards.

In a statement on Thursday, March 19 about the TV special, ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said: "Although the expected 55th ACM Awards show cannot take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted deliver fans an entertaining special ACM Country Music as planned. "

"We are delighted to announce & # 39; ACM Presents: Our Country & # 39 ;, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and relive some of the best moments from the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and security of their own homes, "he continued.

Dick Clark Productions President Amy Thurlow hopes the television special "will serve as a powerful form of hope and solidarity in difficult times." He added: "It is our privilege to offer the public an encouraging message through music, as well as a retrospective of some of the best moments in the history of the ACM Awards."

The 55th Country Music Academy Awards were originally held for April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Keith Urban Y Miranda lambert they were used to organize the ceremony. Maren morris Y Thomas Rhett caught five nominations each, while Carrie Underwood It is against Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Luke combs Y Thomas Rhett for the title of artist of the year.