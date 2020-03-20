A peek inside NHL Network's third annual female broadcast

SECAUCUS, N.J. – Tuesday March 10 was just another day on the NHL Network. The large complex was packed with people and was gearing up for "NHL Now," the network's evening show that generally runs from 4 to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. Scripts were written and graphics built in preparation to discuss the games from the night before and the upcoming roster.

Veteran director Lisa Smith sat on the front bench in the dark control room. He motioned for his technical director, Ellen Welch, to open the show's animation before the countdown, directing the lights up and the camera to start pushing slowly.

"Have a good show, everyone," said Smith, just as he did before the start of every program of his career.

Everything was the same, and yet it was not, and now it will not be for a time.

Originally, the show was going to be a little different than usual because while everyone did their normally assigned job, this was only the third time in the history of the network that all faces were in front of the camera, and most behind belonged to women. Less than 48 hours later, it became one of the last episodes for now, as the NHL paused the 2019-20 season.

As the world awaits the return of hockey, Sporting News takes a look at the NHL Network that celebrates Gender Equality Month with an all-female broadcast team, through exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

Jackie Redmond, host: I usually arrive here at 10:30 a.m. ET or a little earlier. That's when I put on makeup. Our show meetings are at noon every day, today was 11:30, but (usually) I go in, go to the gym, look at the highlights, read the research packet, which we receive every day, and then go to the meeting and from there we only prepare all day.

Kirsten Sobecki, producer: The day before we will enter and request guests through our assignment desk … based on clashes, etc. … Then come in the morning, see what happened the night before and (in) the games, start (and) throw things in your summary.

Sometimes (the summary) explodes completely in the meeting (because) someone says, "Hey, I saw this and we can do something cool about it,quot; and, there you go, boom, now you have a whole segment that I had literally I have no idea about five minutes ago, so it's great. "

This particular two-hour broadcast included regular show host Redmond, along with network doorman Jamie Hersch and guest analyst for the US team. USA Alex (Rigsby) Cavallini.

DAZN / NHL Network's Lauren Gardner made appearances on the show, as did several remote guests: NBCSN's Kathryn Tappen, preview of the Bruins-Flyers game; Cheryl Pounder, two-time Olympic gold medalist; Barbara Williams, the NHL's first female skating coach; TSN's Kristen Shilton in the Maple Leafs-Lightning game, and Lyndsay Rowley of Fox Sports Tennessee discussing the Montreal Predators to play against the Canadiens.

Redmond: We have a couple of breakout tapes, which are normally done by analysts, but today I'm going to make a breakdown tape and go through some. Jamie also has a few ideas that he will tackle, so it's really the same show. We will have everything from previews for tonight to analysis from last night. We are going to look into the postseason in a fun way; Our show always has these fun segment types. We are going to make selections. "Eight games in eight minutes,quot; is a great segment that we do.

Jamie Hersch, co-host: There is a responsibility to organize the best show, especially this show, as possible. I don't like to see it as pressure because I think it is a responsibility for me. Again, it's a personal thing, like, yeah, I want to be the best I can be at every show, not just because I'm a woman, (but) because I'm a responsible person and employee.

But I do believe that credibility takes a long time to gain that credibility and very little time, especially for a woman, to lose her. So I think we need to make sure that we are as prepared as possible not to make a mistake. You know, if we go on the air and say, "Oh, the Flyers' seven game winning streak,quot; and it's nine games, that's a mistake and people will either point it out quickly or think, "Oh, it's because you're a woman." .

After carefully analyzing the packet of statistics that the research department produces every day, the team headed to the studio to make some pre-recordings, including the segment with Williams, who worked with the Islanders from 1977 to 1981 and Devils from 1981 to 1982. She continues to work with professionals, including Long Island native and Red Wings prospect Robert Mastrosimone.

Once the clock struck 4 p.m. ET, the opening animation ran and Redmond, Hersch and Cavallini welcomed viewers to the broadcast. Under the bright lights of the studio and set on a replica track, the trio began by recapping the five games that were played on Monday night.

Cavallini, who won gold with Team EE. USA At the 2018 Olympics and spent his afternoon reviewing the stats, he brought his expert insight to the telecast while breaking down the netminders, including Connor Hellebuyck's play in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Cavallini, analyst: (This program) makes people see that there are opportunities and that one of the most important things is that these women do these jobs on a daily basis. This is my first time, but everyone else does it all the time, so to see that they can put on a show like this is really amazing for women of all ages to see, and see that maybe one day that I can to do that.

The exclusively female broadcast marked the goalkeeper's debut.

Cavallini It was so much easier once the lights went on, so it was one of those things like a hockey game … you got ready and that's all you can do. … I trusted being with Jackie and Jamie, that if I stuttered or made a mistake they were going to help me get over it, I would feel much better once the camera started.

The episode also featured Redmond, who hails from Canada and grew up playing hockey, skating with American hockey star Amanda Kessel. In previously recorded segments, the pair went through drills on ice, including how to speed up your hands on shots.

Hersch I think the first year, the whole argument I've heard the most in terms of a negative response is, "Well, this is sexist. This excludes men, like, why wouldn't you do this for men." I think my answer to that is always: We are not excluding men, and there are men involved in our program today, by the way. We're not like, "No, you can't do this." It is literally about acknowledging the fact that most of the time these roles are played by men, so because there are women who are also in these roles, let's have a day to celebrate. … So, that was the first year; I think we have a little more backtracking. Last year it was much less and then this year I have only seen positive things so far, so I think it is starting to normalize.

Halfway through the show, they switched to a different, smaller studio that contained on-track cameras that are remotely operated from the control room.

At one point, they welcomed Rowley from Montreal, who just seconds before had to have a technician turn off a monitor behind her that had bars suddenly popping up on the screen; the bars, by the way, are the colorful lines that appear when there's a technical problem, so it's not the best thing on TV. The address came from the control room and communicated through headphones as they prepared to go see her live.

During the segment, the track reporter noted that she was "honored to be on the show,quot; and told viewers "if I can do it, you can do it."

Just like that, two hours passed quickly. Once the airborne talent said goodbye to viewers, there was a quick turnaround in the control room and studio when the staff and talent from the next show stepped in, just like on a typical day.

Hersch I think it's huge (having the show) because what you know we've been seeing a lot more lately is "if you can see it, you can be,quot;. And I love it because that sums up a little bit how I felt all my life about representation and the importance of it.

I came back a couple of years ago, someone asked me if I had ever considered doing game by game, and I said, "No, like, what? No, never." And I thought more about it and thought, "Why? Why haven't I considered that?" and it was because he had literally never had any kind of role model. … Just because you have someone who looks like you, sounds like you, no matter what you are, I think it's important to have those examples.

Redmond: For me, obviously it's really special. I think it is a great illustration of the women who came before us and how much they have done, whether they have been broadcasters or athletes who have really pushed for women who play sports and women who want to cover sports. So from that point of view, like when you were a child, could you have imagined a women's hockey show? I do not know. I don't know if, as an 8 year old, I would have thought that was a realistic thing.

We had a girl on the show last year, and this hit me the other day. … Logan is a young woman in Las Vegas, a big fan of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, she wants to be a reporter when she grows up. … We had her on the show last year. We thought, let's bring Logan to the show as our Las Vegas correspondent and have him give us the details for the Vegas Golden Knights game. He posted that interview earlier this week and said, "I can't believe a year has passed since I was in an NHL network." … Obviously it really hit her and I think it's very important that, you know, young girls or anyone … they know that there is an opportunity for them.

A year has passed and she's probably going to pursue that career because she's a huge fan of her own. But I like to think somehow that coming to the show could have been a big problem for her, something that gives her confidence in thinking that not only is it fun (but) that maybe she can do it. So that's my very long way of saying that it's really special to me. Fortunately, many young people and young children who look that way when they watch the show, or at least support people in their lives who want to do something similar.