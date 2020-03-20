A guide for sports fans on Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more after coronavirus cancels live games

Take the popcorn, the remote control and the toilet paper, because you are going to need it.

With the world of sports effectively closed for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19, if you feel like it), there is a good chance that you will definitely be smart and stay inside, away from the world and definitely do not transmitting the disease to anyone. Please. Be smart.

So while it definitely sucks that the coronavirus is spreading and has postponed, suspended, or delayed all major sports, the nice thing about "social distancing,quot; is that it gives you more time to relax on the couch with a cold drink and really get the value of your money from your Netflix sub. (By the way, now is a good time to be a brother / sister and give that password to a friend who needs it.)

MORE: Ranking of the 20 best sports moments of & # 39; The Office & # 39;

Of course, streaming services are a gold mine for content in general, and spending a little more time at home than you thought this year would be lends itself in time for you to branch out on topics, sports or whatever. Otherwise, generally, you wouldn't be interested in.

So while you're cooped up at home rationing your TP, washing your hands, and practicing safe and smart habits and procedures as recommended by the CDC, here are some sporty things you can see on the streaming service of your choice to kill time. while we resist this together.

Netflix

Ah Netflix. It's a gold mine of content, including really good sports content, by the way. But a quick search for "sports,quot; in the app results in movies like "The Bounty Hunter,quot; and "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,quot;, so let me give you a hand on what to see here.

& # 39; Ali & # 39;

Starring Will Smith, "Ali,quot; details Muhammad Ali's life, times, trials, and tribulations more than his boxing career. If you want a good in-depth look at the fighter Ali was out of the ring more than he was in the ring, then this is a great watch for you. Smith was nominated for Best Actor at the 74th Academy Awards, if that's his kind of thing, while Jon Voight did a remarkable job as legendary sportscaster Howard Cosell.

& # 39; Baseball Battered Bastards & # 39;

This Netflix document is a windy 80-minute watch, which chronicles actor Bing Russell's love of baseball and his quest to bring baseball back to independent baseball in Portland, Or. It is the story of the Portland Mavericks, an independent baseball team in the 1970s, where affiliated baseball was the only baseball that thrived across the country. It also features Kurt Russell, so there he is.

& # 39; Miracle & # 39;

For those of us who are too young to have lived through the Cold War, "Miracle,quot; is a movie about the 1980 United States Men's Hockey Team that went above and beyond, knocking down the Russians in the gold medal game at the 1980 Winter Olympics. It really captures the magic of the squad. Even if you are not a hockey expert, it is definitely worth a look. Plus, Kurt Russell is on this too. There is no developing theme here.

& # 39; Beyond the mat & # 39;

For the uninitiated, fighting is fake, dumb, shoddy entertainment. To that, I say, what is "The Bachelor,quot;?

In any case, "Beyond the Mat,quot; is a somewhat legendary documentary detailing the life of professional wrestling in and out of the ring that was recently added to the streaming service. For wrestling fans who don't seem like it, it's a must-see; For those who don't care or don't care about professional wrestling, it offers a peek behind the curtain at the wrestling world. It also features some familiar faces: Darren Drozdov (Droz), Vince McMahon, Jim Ross, Mick Foley, Terry Funk, and others.

& # 39; Formula 1: Driving to survive & # 39;

So Formula 1 is not great in the United States, which is understandable since NASCAR is king. But the skill, precision, sensuality, danger of F1 racing are captured in this series. If you don't get hooked on the first episode, you may have an F1 driver's heartbeat.

The first two seasons (10 episodes each) narrate the 2018/2019 F1 seasons, but it is much deeper than its typical summaries. The drama, stories, and glamor that goes into Formula 1 airs. It also airs in 4K, giving you a reason to use your tax dollars on that new 80-inch TV your partner doesn't want you to get.

& # 39; Murderer inside: the mind of Aaron Hernández & # 39;

Thia docuseries is not without flaws. Sometimes it feels more like a justification for Hernández's action than an examination of his life and times, and the football side of his life is actually quite minimal. But if you are a fan of serial killer documents and want to get a better look at what exactly was going on inside Hernandez's brain before his death, this is a good enough watch.

& # 39; The English game & # 39;

It will launch worldwide on Friday, March 20, but there are already a lot of rumors surrounding it. "The English Game,quot; follows the birth of English professional football and comes from the creator of the hit show "Downton Abbey,quot;. The first reviews seem to be very promising, praising its authenticity and working with the camera.

Youtube

When you're not busy watching videos of cats and hydraulic presses that crush bowling balls, YouTube offers a wide variety of sports to watch.

& # 39; Cobra Kai & # 39;

The sequel to the original "Karate Kid,quot; movie series, Cobra Kai follows then-antagonist Johnny Lawrence in his second life as a dead beat, roaming the world, as he tries to revive the Cobra Kai dojo. It never dies after all.

The series actually adds an exceptional amount of depth where you think it might not be. The only downside: it requires a YouTube Premium subscription, but the first episode is free. Look at it, you won't be disappointed.

World Series Game 7, 2016

It's been a few years since the Cubs ended the goat's curse, but if you want to relive their epic Game 7 victory over the Indians, the full game is available on YouTube. It is hands down one of the best games played in the past two decades, and one of the most memorable Game 7 victories of all time.

The miracle of Monday night

On October 23, 2000, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets played one of the most memorable games in "Monday Night Football,quot; history. Sure, Dolphins vs. Jets is not a particularly sexy showdown in 2020, but go back 20 years and you'll see there was no shortage of stars on the field: Curtis Martin, Zach Thomas and … uh … did we mention? Curtis Martin?

Well, anyway, there is a reason this game is hailed as one of the best MNF contests of all time, and you can see why on YouTube.

Plus, Jets fans need something good to look forward to, after all.

Super Bowl III

Do you want to know where the NFL became NFL? Super Bowl III is on YouTube in its entirety, and you can point to this game as one reason why the merger happened. The AFL was consistently promoted as an inferior league, and the Jets were big losers to the Colts in the third AFL-NFL Championship Game. Also, for the younger ones, you get complete help from the sweet shades of Curt Gowdy.

NWA & # 39; Powerrr & # 39;

Yes, there are three Rs, because it is really really really good.

For the wrestling fanatic or casual spectator, going back to pro wrestling can be difficult. After all, it's an investment in time and programming, and that can be a burden in 2020. But NWA "Powerrr,quot; offers wonderful wrestling videos on YouTube in one hour, totally free! It is a throwback to wrestling in the 70s and 80s style studio, without many of the bells and whistles used in wrestling today. Talent is also a great combination between old school stewardesses like Trevor Murdoch and new school studs like Ricky Starks.

It is a totally stress-free watch that you can enjoy at your own pace, but be careful, it will probably catch and catch you at once. I speak from personal experience.

Hulu

Contrary to popular belief, Hulu does not have live sports. At least not yet. So this is what you can see instead.

& # 39; Guerrero & # 39;

Starring burgeoning fleshy star Tom Hardy, "Warrior,quot; follows Tommy Riordan Conlon, a US Marine turned MMA sensation at night. Critically acclaimed, even to those who aren't big fans of MMA, the film was an overnight hit in 2011 and is rated fairly high on Rotten Tomatoes (86 percent).

WWE NXT

If you are a WWE fan and constantly wondering why you are looking at the main listing product ("RAW,quot; and "SmackDown,quot;), but have not yet immersed yourself in NXT, then what are you waiting for? NXT has been the main roster for years, with sultry stories, great action, and a perfect combination of development talent and veteran stars.

& # 39; The game & # 39;

Originally a CW series, "The Game,quot; was picked up by BET a few years after its cancellation. I haven't seen him, but it is dramatic to follow the girlfriend of a professional soccer player. The reviews for the series were positive and lasted a while, so it must be good!