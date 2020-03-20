A different way to trace the spread of the coronavirus

Presented in this way, the data from Italy clearly shows that the infection rate is no longer exponential. The straight line is now a slight downward curve indicating that the rate of increase is slowing down.

At first glance, the propagation rate in the United States is similar to that of Italy, at least when plotted on a linear scale. But on a logarithmic scale, it's instantly apparent that the number of infected Americans continues to double every three days or so. This indicates that the limited measures taken until recently did not cut social contact enough to delay the spread. The curve of EE. USA It has even doubled up in recent days, an even faster exponential growth, perhaps reflecting more generalized evidence.

The Italian experience shows that the most drastic containment measures work, so the EE curve. USA It may begin to bend downward in the coming days as the measures take effect. (John Burn-Murdoch in The Financial Times maintains A log graph for several countries.) The delay between imposition of measures and their impact on the curve could take days to a week or two, due to the incubation time before symptoms appear. If the line doesn't start to bend down, stricter actions are probably needed.

But when it finally does, it will herald a real change in the direction of the epidemic in the United States.

(I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times Bulletin.)