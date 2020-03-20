A different way to trace the spread of the coronavirus

The arc of coronavirus cases in Italy is terrifying, and continues to increase hundreds of times every day. But a public health official looking at those numbers will see definitive signs that the national blockade, imposed to keep people separate and the spread of the virus, is working.
The data looks very different when plotted on what is called a logarithmic scale. In a typical graph, the values on the y-axis (vertical) are plotted linearly: 1, 2, 3, and so on, or 10, 20, 30, or the like. By contrast, on a logarithmic graph, each mark on the Y-axis represents a tenfold increase over the previous one: 1, then 10, then 100, then 1,000, then 10,000, and so on. (The interval does not have to be a factor of 10, it could be a factor of 2, 5, 27, or any other number, but humans seem to prefer factors of 10).
Unrestricted, the coronavirus spreads exponentially, the number of cases doubling at a constant rate. That curve, drawn linearly, is a dizzying curve. However, logarithmically plotted, it transforms into a straight line, which means that deviations from the exponential spread of the virus become much easier to discern.
Presented in this way, the data from Italy clearly shows that the infection rate is no longer exponential. The straight line is now a slight downward curve indicating that the rate of increase is slowing down.
At first glance, the propagation rate in the United States is similar to that of Italy, at least when plotted on a linear scale. But on a logarithmic scale, it's instantly apparent that the number of infected Americans continues to double every three days or so. This indicates that the limited measures taken until recently did not cut social contact enough to delay the spread. The curve of EE. USA It has even doubled up in recent days, an even faster exponential growth, perhaps reflecting more generalized evidence.
The Italian experience shows that the most drastic containment measures work, so the EE curve. USA It may begin to bend downward in the coming days as the measures take effect. (John Burn-Murdoch in The Financial Times maintains A log graph for several countries.) The delay between imposition of measures and their impact on the curve could take days to a week or two, due to the incubation time before symptoms appear. If the line doesn't start to bend down, stricter actions are probably needed.
But when it finally does, it will herald a real change in the direction of the epidemic in the United States.
(I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times Bulletin.)