5 party games to play with friends while trapped inside

Board games are a classic way to have fun, and with some of your favorites available to play online, they're a great activity in the age of social estrangement.

%MINIFYHTML2d87dfb6c1c958b107e2d6a9ac64754611% %MINIFYHTML2d87dfb6c1c958b107e2d6a9ac64754612%

Party games, the outgoing cousin of board games, are also fun. Generally, involving many people, party games have rules that are easy to learn and are more about having a good time than developing an in-depth strategy.

After receiving so many positive comments about our list of board games that you can play online with your friends earlier this week, we decided that a sequel focused on party games was in order. Here are 5 party games that you can play online with friends.

(Note: Most of these games are enhanced by hosting a video chat on a platform like Zoom or Google Hangouts, but they're still fun even if you can't see or hear your friends while you play.)

Jackbox Games is the king of online party games, having released dozens of them over the years, since the 1990s with its "You Don't Know Jack!" Trivia franchise. These days, Jackbox focuses on selling low-cost party games that can be purchased on video game consoles or computers, and played on mobile devices. One of its most popular titles is Drawful 2, a Pictionary-type game that the company currently offers for free on its website.

Everyone gets their own secret clue to draw, then everyone takes turns guessing based on the image. The funniest and most accurate answers get bonus points. The best part about Jackbox games is that only one person has to own the game, while up to nine other players can visit a link that can be shared to play, and up to 10,000 people can visit just to see or vote on their answers. favorites.

How to play: Drawful 2 is available for free on multiple platforms through the Jackbox website.

We could fill a full list of online party games just from Jackbox, but we'll just focus on one of their extremely popular titles: Quiplash. Have you ever played an Apples to Apples game or Cards Against Humanity and wished you could write your own answer? You can do it at Quiplash, which offers players suggestive hints like "Best Way to Quickly Spend a Million Dollars,quot; or "Las Vegas' Worst Casino: ___ Palace,quot; and allows them to fill in their own hilarious answers. Players vote their favorite answers round by round, and just like Drawful 2, you can play using your mobile phone. Even Jimmy Fallon is getting into the action, inviting other celebrities to play with him for an upcoming episode of his home version of "The Tonight Show,quot;.

How to play: Quiplash is available as a standalone title for $ 4.99 or as part of Jackbox Party Pack 2 for $ 12.49 on multiple platforms through the Jackbox website.

Cards Against Humanity, an R-rated clone of Apple to Apples, is "a party game for horrible people," as the game's creators put it. While the game is certainly not for the whole family, it has been a certified success since it hit the shelves in 2011, proving that "Giving Birth to Antichrist,quot; and "A PowerPoint Presentation,quot; can be equally fun responses depending of the question. The creators of the game made Cards Against Humanity available under a Creative Commons license, which means web developers are free to make their own versions of the game, and thankfully many have. Our favorites are hosted in Air Console, Wordner and Pretend you are Xyzzy, but you can find many more through a simple Google search.

How to play: Cards Against Humanity is available for free online.

You are in a room with a bomb and only you can disable it. The problem? Your friends, who can't see the bomb, are in charge of telling you how to disable it using a long and complicated manual. Keep Talking games are naturally quite short, giving everyone a chance to save the world (or fail miserably).

How to play: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is available for $ 14.99 on multiple platforms through the company's website.

All of the games mentioned above, while fun, are games that require active player participation. If you are looking for an online activity to share with someone where you can chat to your liking, can we recommend a good puzzle? Puzzles.io has a large collection of images that you can break into puzzles of different sizes, and you can choose who to invite to join your puzzle team.

How to Play: Communal Puzzles is free to play online.