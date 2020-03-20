Home Local News 5 Detroit police officers test positive, chief says – Up News Info...

5 Detroit police officers test positive, chief says – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Health officials increase test kits in Michigan for coronavirus - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML26b63ee47f2af650fbe962bd9e681c8611% %MINIFYHTML26b63ee47f2af650fbe962bd9e681c8612%

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Five Detroit police officers tested positive for coronavirus according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

During Friday's press conference, Craig also said that a hired civilian employee tested positive for coronavirus and more than 150 were quarantined due to possible exposure. Most of the officers who were quarantined, Craig said, had retired to work.

%MINIFYHTML26b63ee47f2af650fbe962bd9e681c8613%%MINIFYHTML26b63ee47f2af650fbe962bd9e681c8614%

The police chief says he hopes the numbers will increase once more tests are done and that the department's services to the community will not be affected.

%MINIFYHTML26b63ee47f2af650fbe962bd9e681c8615% %MINIFYHTML26b63ee47f2af650fbe962bd9e681c8616%

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©