5 Detroit police officers test positive, chief says – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Five Detroit police officers tested positive for coronavirus according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

During Friday's press conference, Craig also said that a hired civilian employee tested positive for coronavirus and more than 150 were quarantined due to possible exposure. Most of the officers who were quarantined, Craig said, had retired to work.

The police chief says he hopes the numbers will increase once more tests are done and that the department's services to the community will not be affected.

