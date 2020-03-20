47th Annual Daytime Emmyys Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

"Since there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing daily, almost hourly, it would be simply irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television right now," said academy president Terry O & # 39; Reilly said.

The ceremony was scheduled for June 12-14 at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Entries will continue to be judged, and nominees will be announced later this spring, according to Brent Stanton, the executive director of the Daytime Emmy Awards.

"We are working on some interesting alternative ideas on how to better recognize the honorees later this year and will share more details in the coming weeks," said Stanton.

The academy had already postponed the Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards, which were scheduled for April 19 in Las Vegas, and the Sports Emmy Awards, scheduled for April 28 in New York City.

"These were extremely difficult decisions to make, but at the end of the day, the health and safety of event attendees and staff must remain our primary concern," said Adam Sharp, the academy's president and CEO. "We are closely monitoring the guidance of public health authorities, seeking feedback from our award communities, and evaluating the flexibility of our venue and production partners as we plan for the future in this unprecedented context."

